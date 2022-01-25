Vaisshnav Tej’s next film titled Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga. Watch teaser

Actor Panja Vaisshnav Tej’s next film has been titled Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga. The makers on Monday made the announcement, along with the teaser on social media. The production house Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra, wrote, “Get Ready for a Romantic Entertainer. #PanjaVaisshnavTej & #Ketikasharma in a brand new love story #RangaRangaVaibhavanga.”

The teaser sees Vaisshnav Tej as Rishi, a boy-next-door, while the film’s female lead Ketika Sharma plays Radha. The teaser begins with Rishi asking Radha for a treat. Replying to Rishi, Radha says, ‘Do you know? There is no need for any preparations if the girls want to give a treat.’ There she reveals the concept of Butterfly kissing to him, and we see close-up shots of them. The background score of Devi Sri Prasad enhances the teaser.

The film’s director Gireeshaaya is known for his film Adithya Varma, which is a Tamil remake of Arjun Reddy, starring Dhruv Vikram.

Bankrolled by BVSN Prasad and Bapineedu B, Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga has cinematography by Shamdat Sainudeen.