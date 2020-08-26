12 hilarious reactions to Nani starrer V’s social media challenge

V stars Nani, Sudheer Babu, Nivetha Thomas and Aditi Rao Hydari. (Photo: Nani/Instagram)

Amazon Prime Video on Tuesday announced a social media challenge, offering fans a chance to unveil the trailer of Natural Star Nani’s upcoming film V.

In the challenge, fans were asked to upload their selfies showing a victory sign (V) on the website vthemovie.in. The selfies then formed the poster of action thriller V, which upon completion would unlock the trailer. While over 111,000 fans shared selfies, the poster was still incomplete on Tuesday night, leading to many reactions from fans who were waiting for the trailer since 10 am.

1️⃣ go to https://t.co/N3hqQpSoTI and upload a pic doing the ✌️ sign

2️⃣ share your entry on here using #VTrailerOnPrime

3️⃣ sit back, and let the fun begin 🥳 The faster you fill the poster, the sooner we unveil the trailer, let’s gooo! — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) August 25, 2020

While some expressed disappointment and anger, others had hilarious responses.

Here are a few of them:

And the winner is…

The creativity of some fans is on point.

Piracy alert!

Nuvvu alageyyy luchha contests pettukuntu unduu sept5th lopley movierulz vaadu cinema petti minguthaadu pic.twitter.com/7VCqlxyO8p — ᴍᴀʀᴛɪɴ ᴛᴀʀᴀɴᴛɪɴᴏʟᴀɴ (@suryaavarun) August 25, 2020

@suryaavarun says, “Keep having such contests and ultimately the film will release on movierulz before September 5th”

Oh no, V film team, we hope you saw this one.

A political entry

#VTrailerOnPrime

Photo konchem atu etu vachina adjust avvandi ee sariki pic.twitter.com/2Fypo4CspF — §Ꭼ§♅Ꮼ ᕱКᕱᏁᕱ (@SeshuJSP) August 25, 2020

Well, we think the challenge just got interesting.

This one’s got brains *clap clap*

I think In Clock ‘V’ Symbol At That TIME they Will Release at 11:00am aa @PrimeVideoIN pic.twitter.com/RLBeZQMcRb — Adhipurush (@Adhipurush) August 25, 2020

This does makes sense.

Bigg Boss chahatein hain…

Rey nuvu trailer vadhalara babu

Task lu istaventra task lu

Idemmana big boss home ah pic.twitter.com/uvLqOdHO3W — Venky Nani (@VenkyNani_DHFM) August 25, 2020

@VenkyNani_DHFM is in no mood to obey your rules, Amazon Prime Video.

If frustration had a face

We have Sonu Sood here too!

Neku istam vachindi chesuko

Intha ❤️dala gadini yekkada chudale 💦 pic.twitter.com/KcJNOu7DHm — pàrâmëswár (@parameswarprinc) August 25, 2020

Will Sonu Sood help us get the trailer?

BP alert!

This fan has used a dialogue of Jr NTR saying he has BP issues and the makers of V should not mess with him. Well, you have our sympathies.

When Mirzapur fans join in

Guddu gets V fans

Another one

The wait for the trailer has got us like:

On the other hand, the cast was extremely excited to see fans’ participation in the challenge.

Nani tweeted that the makers were aiming to release the trailer by Wednesday evening, but it seems like they would have to do it sooner.

Sudheer Babu wrote, “Fans are in form! 111k + V pictures in 7 hours is outrageous.” Nivetha Thomas wrote, “We are loving it!”

V is Nani’s 25th film. It will also be the first time the actor will be seen playing a negative role.

“My 25th is special and now it will be even more for so many reasons. Let’s make it a memorable one. Let’s celebrate this September 5th. These 12 years you came to the theaters for me and it’s time I come home and say thank you! I will be as excited and nervous to hear from you all on the release day,” Nani said in a statement.

The film will release on Amazon Prime Video on September 5.

