Tuesday, August 25, 2020
12 hilarious reactions to Nani starrer V’s social media challenge

The trailer of Nani and Sudheer Babu-starrer V is all set to release on Wednesday.

Written by A. Kameshwari | Published: August 26, 2020 2:49:33 am
Nani film V trailerV stars Nani, Sudheer Babu, Nivetha Thomas and Aditi Rao Hydari. (Photo: Nani/Instagram)

Amazon Prime Video on Tuesday announced a social media challenge, offering fans a chance to unveil the trailer of Natural Star Nani’s upcoming film V.

In the challenge, fans were asked to upload their selfies showing a victory sign (V) on the website vthemovie.in. The selfies then formed the poster of action thriller V, which upon completion would unlock the trailer. While over 111,000 fans shared selfies, the poster was still incomplete on Tuesday night, leading to many reactions from fans who were waiting for the trailer since 10 am.

While some expressed disappointment and anger, others had hilarious responses.

Here are a few of them:

And the winner is…

The creativity of some fans is on point.

Piracy alert!

@suryaavarun says, “Keep having such contests and ultimately the film will release on movierulz before September 5th”

Oh no, V film team, we hope you saw this one.

A political entry

Well, we think the challenge just got interesting.

This one’s got brains *clap clap*

This does makes sense.

Bigg Boss chahatein hain…

@VenkyNani_DHFM is in no mood to obey your rules, Amazon Prime Video.

If frustration had a face

We have Sonu Sood here too!

Will Sonu Sood help us get the trailer?

BP alert!

This fan has used a dialogue of Jr NTR saying he has BP issues and the makers of V should not mess with him. Well, you have our sympathies.

When Mirzapur fans join in

Guddu gets V fans

Another one

The wait for the trailer has got us like:

On the other hand, the cast was extremely excited to see fans’ participation in the challenge.

Nani tweeted that the makers were aiming to release the trailer by Wednesday evening, but it seems like they would have to do it sooner.

Sudheer Babu wrote, “Fans are in form! 111k + V pictures in 7 hours is outrageous.” Nivetha Thomas wrote, “We are loving it!”

V is Nani’s 25th film. It will also be the first time the actor will be seen playing a negative role.

“My 25th is special and now it will be even more for so many reasons. Let’s make it a memorable one. Let’s celebrate this September 5th. These 12 years you came to the theaters for me and it’s time I come home and say thank you! I will be as excited and nervous to hear from you all on the release day,” Nani said in a statement.

The film will release on Amazon Prime Video on September 5.

