V trailer: Nani’s 25th film promises to be a thrilling experience

V has been directed by Mohan Krishna Indraganti and produced by Dil Raju.

The trailer of Nani starrer V dropped on Tuesday. Directed by Mohan Krishna Indraganti and produced by Dil Raju, the film also stars Sudheer Babu, Nivetha Thomas, Aditi Rao Hydari, Jagapathi Babu, Nassar, Vennela Kishore and Srinivas Avasarala.

V happens to be Nani’s 25th film, and the actor will be seen playing a negative role for the first time. The movie revolves around a cop who falls in love with a crime writer. But things take a turn when a killer challenges him with a puzzle. Whether or not the cop takes up the challenge or he gives in to the killer, is what V is all about.

Talking about the film, Nani said in a statement, “I personally enjoy watching gripping action-thrillers and V is one such title that delivers thrills, drama and fast-paced action. The cat-and-mouse game between Sudheer Babu’s and my character is what drew me the most to this project.”

Nani further called his 25th film V, a tribute to his fans. “Interestingly, the movie marks its global premiere on the same day as my debut movie release – 5th September!”

Producer Dil Raju said, “We have received a phenomenal response to our movies like Jaanu, F2, MCA, Maharshi and Sarileru Neekevvaru, that are available to watch world-wide on Amazon Prime Video… We are thrilled to take our association a step further with the global premiere of V. The film is an action-packed thriller with none other than Nani in the lead along with the talented cast Sudheer Babu, Nivetha Thomas and Aditi Rao Hydari, and we are certain that the story will cut across geographies and will be enjoyed by all audiences.”

V was previously slated for a March release. But it got postponed due to the spread of coronavirus.

