V teaser: Nani plays a cat-and-mouse game with cops

The teaser of upcoming Telugu movie V, starring Nani and Sudheer Babu in the lead roles, was released on Monday. As the character posters suggested earlier, Nani plays a criminal and Sudheer plays a cop. And the teaser shows the duo caught up in a deadly cat-and-mouse game.

Judging by the teaser, V is an alias of Nani’s character. He plays a high-profile hitman. Or that’s what the teaser wants us to believe. Well, it may even be a ruse. There has been a slew of movies with a plot twist in which the cop is revealed to be part of a criminal enterprise, while the criminal is part of a covert police operation. Or maybe, Nani is playing a straight out cold-blooded contract killer, and Sudheer is a dynamic cop with a clean record. These are a few of the possible outcomes. We will find out what director Mohan Krishna Indraganti has in store for us, this Ugadi holiday.

V is a landmark movie for Nani as it marks his 25th film as an actor. He is also for the first time playing a negative role.

Aditi Rao Hydari plays a key role in V. Mohan Indraganti had earlier directed Aditi and Sudheer in Sammohanam (2018). V also stars Nivetha Thomas, Nassar, Jagapathi Babu and Vennela Kishore.

V is set to open in cinemas on March 25.

