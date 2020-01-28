V first look: Nani has blood on his hands

Nani will be next seen in Mohan Indraganti’s V. Nani will be next seen in Mohan Indraganti’s V.

The first look poster of actor Nani’s upcoming movie V was released on Tuesday. The poster has the Gentleman actor striking a mean pose. We can even describe his look as menacing. He stares at you as if he’s asking – you talkin’ to me? The first look poster suggests that Nani may be playing a mean person, who would stab you in the eye with a pair of scissors without thinking twice if you dare to even slightly offend him. Basically, he puts the V in the ‘devil’.

“Nani is a superlative actor and a rare discovery (we all know who found him) but THIS! Just wait for THIS Nani! Glad WE did this. Glad YOU did this! Go slay, my boy (sic),” director Mohan Indraganti tweeted.

As Mohan points out, he is the one who introduced Nani on the big screen with his 2008 romantic comedy Ashta Chamma. The actor-director duo also collaborated on 2016 film Gentleman.

It is worth noting that Sudheer Babu’s character in the movie looks more like a traditional ‘hero’ and Nani’s character looks like a bad man. “One of my all time favorite Telugu actors— Sudheer Babu—displays brain and brawn with equal elan, elegance, and seething aggression. Proud of you, Sudheer (sic),” the director tweeted earlier releasing the character look of Sudheer.

V also stars Aditi Rao Hydari. Mohan Indraganti had earlier directed Aditi and Sudheer in Sammohanam (2018).

