Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Collection Day 2 Update: Pawan Kalyan actioner struggles to cross Rs 50 cr mark

Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Collection Day 2 Updates: After an unsatisfactory opening, director Harish Shankar’s Pawan Kalyan-starrer Ustaad Bhagat Singh has witnessed a further fall at the box office, earning less than Rs 10 crore on day two. This has cleared the way for director Aditya Dhar’s Ranveer Singh-led Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which has been receiving favourable reviews, to dominate the Telugu market as well. While the Pawan Kalyan film still has the weekend to get back on track, particularly since its release coincides with the Ugadi season, the poor responses it has received from various quarters have cast a long shadow over its prospects.

Also Read – Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Collection Day 1 Update

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On Friday, the actioner recorded an India nett collection of just Rs 9.25 crore, significantly lower than its day one earnings of Rs 34.75 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. With this, Ustaad Bhagat Singh’s total domestic collection has reached Rs 44 crore.

For Pawan Kalyan, Ustaad Bhagat Singh’s performance has delivered a massive setback, as its opening-day collection was significantly lower than that of his last release, They Call Him OG (2025). For the unversed, They Call Him OG made Rs 63.75 crore in the domestic market on day one, after earning Rs 21 crore through paid previews a day prior to the worldwide premiere.

A comparison of the two titles’ Day 2 performances suggests that Ustaad Bhagat Singh has been a major disappointment, with the 2025 release having earned Rs 17.85 crore on the corresponding day. On its first Saturday and Sunday, They Call Him OG collected about Rs 17 crore daily. It ultimately ended its theatrical run with a global gross of Rs 295.22 crore.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh also features Sreeleela, Raashii Khanna, R Parthiban, Ashutosh Rana, and Nawab Shah in key roles.