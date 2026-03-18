Ustaad Bhagat Singh Movie Review LIVE Updates: Pawan Kalyan-starrer gets preference over Dhurandhar The Revenge in Telugu states’ single screens

Ustaad Bhagat Singh Telugu Movie Review, Rating and Release Live Updates: Pawan Kalyan-starrer releases on March 19.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh Telugu Movie Review, Rating and Release Live Updates: This Ugadi, attention across the Telugu film industry is firmly fixed on Ustaad Bhagat Singh, a comedy-action entertainer headlined by actor Pawan Kalyan. The film carries considerable expectations, not only as a festive release but also as a potential turning point in the superstar’s recent box office trajectory. After the underwhelming reception of his previous outing Hari Hara Veera Mallu, this release is widely being seen as an opportunity for a much-needed commercial resurgence. Directed by Harish Shankar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film traces the journey of a resolute police officer, Bhagat Singh, who stands his ground against powerful adversaries despite overwhelming odds.

The film, which co-stars Sreeleela and Raashii Khanna, reunites Pawan Kalyan with Harish Shankar after their 2012 collaboration Gabbar Singh, a film still regarded as one of the most memorable Telugu commercial successes of its time. It also marks Pawan Kalyan’s second film since assuming office as the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. Originally slated for release on March 26, 2026, the film’s release date was changed to March 19 to align with Ugadi festivities, particularly after Yash’s Toxic deferred its release. However, the new date brings with it a high-profile box office clash with Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge, a film already generating strong pre-release buzz and expected to open to impressive numbers.

Story continues below this ad ALSO READ | Dhurandhar 2 Movie Review LIVE Updates: Ranveer Singh-starrer’s non-Hindi preview shows cancelled amid dubbing issues, refunds initiated Addressing the competition, director Harish Shankar maintained a measured perspective in his conversation with Gulte.com: “With all due respect, Aditya Dhar is a superior filmmaker. I watched Uri. He is a very impactful, very influential filmmaker. Having said that, India-wide films should consider Dhurandhar as competition. But we have our Telugu states for the film. Also, they both belong to very different genres. If, in place of Dhurandhar, it was an SRK movie, songs, full entertainer zone, then we would have thought, ‘Oh, it’s similar to our film.’ But Bhagat Singh and Dhurandhar are totally different films.” Live Updates Mar 18, 2026 07:39 PM IST Ustaad Bhagat Singh Movie Review LIVE Updates: Ustaad Bhagat Singh leading against Dhurandhar in Andhra Pradesh In a conversation with SCREEN's Yashaswini Sri, Sunil Narang, a prominent exhibitor in the Telugu film industry, said that Ustaad Bhagat Singh is leading in Andhra Pradesh, but might face some solid competition in Telangana. He said, "In Andhra Pradesh, Ustaad Bhagat Singh is clearly leading. In Telangana, which has a more cosmopolitan audience base, Dhurandhar 2 has a slight numerical edge. But I don’t think that will hurt Ustaad Bhagat Singh’s performance in any significant way." Mar 18, 2026 07:22 PM IST Ustaad Bhagat Singh Movie Review LIVE Updates: Pawan Kalya-starrer set to take on Dhurandhar The Revenge Pawan Kalyan-starrer will clash against Dhurandhar The Revenge in cinemas tomorrow. The film was originally scheduled to release on March 26, but after the release date of Toxic was postponed, makers of Ustaad Bhagat Singh also changed their release date to March 19.

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