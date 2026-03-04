DSP for songs, Thaman for BGM: Mythri Movie Makers splits music duties on Ustaad Bhagat Singh, cites scheduling conflict

: Composer DSP, whose songs Dekh Le Gey Saala and Aura of Ustaad have already connected strongly with audiences, will retain the songs on Ustaad Bhagat Singh while Thaman steps in for the background score

With Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh less than three weeks from release, producer Mythri Movie Makers made an unexpected announcement on Wednesday, confirming that composer Devi Sri Prasad and S.S. Thaman will divide musical responsibilities on the film, with DSP retaining the songs and Thaman stepping in to handle the background score.

The announcement was notably candid. Rather than framing the change as a creative decision from the outset, the production house took responsibility for this decision. “Due to our delay in finalising and sending reels for background score to DSP, we are unable to match his timeline that he dedicated to this film,” the statement read. “Due to his prior commitments, DSP is unable to accommodate this in his schedule despite making every effort to do so.” They were quick to add that the decision was made under mutual consent and described the combination of the two composers as a powerful musical pairing. “DSP’s songs will make you dance, while Thaman will handle the background score,” the post said, adding that both were working toward one shared vision of making the film a grand celebration for fans.