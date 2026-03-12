Ustaad Bhagat Singh song ‘Collar Ey Etthara’: Mythri’s biggest ever song set, 1,500 dancers and Pawan Kalyan in full flow

With exactly one week left before Ustaad Bhagat Singh hits screens, the makers dropped the film’s third single today and the response has been immediate. “Collar Ey Etthara,” a high-energy dance number featuring Pawan Kalyan, released on Thursday to a rapturous response from fans who have been waiting for the film’s promotional campaign to hit full stride.

The 49-second promo that preceded the full release had already set the tone, showcasing Pawan Kalyan in an electrifying dance sequence surrounded by vibrant crowds and colourful visuals. The song is composed by Devi Sri Prasad, sung by Ram Miriyala, and written by Kasarla Shyam. After completing the censor formalities, the team chose to release the promo to boost the film’s promotional campaign in the final stretch before release.

The scale behind “Collar Ey Etthara” is not incidental. Between 1,200 and 1,500 junior artistws and dancers participated in the making of the song, and it is being reported as the highest-budgeted song ever mounted by Mythri Movie Makers across their filmography of more than 30 films. The set built for the number reportedly reflects that ambition, and it shows on screen.

At the launch event held today, leading lady Raashii Khanna set expectations high. “I’ll give you one promise,” she said, adding “This film will showcase Pawan Kalyan in a vintage style.” Director Harish Shankar was equally direct about what audiences can expect from the actor. “Pawan Kalyan gave it his all to this film. The movie, especially in the second half, shows the best of the actor’s performance,” he said.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh marks the reunion of director Harish Shankar with Pawan Kalyan after their blockbuster collaboration Gabbar Singh in 2012. That film remains one of the most commercially successful Telugu remakes of its era, and the anticipation around this second collaboration has been building for years.

The film was originally announced as Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh on September 9, 2021, with its title later changed to Ustaad Bhagat Singh in December 2022. It was initially planned for a 2024 release but faced delays when Harish Shankar moved on to direct another project in between.

Also Read: DSP for songs, Thaman for BGM: Mythri Movie Makers splits music duties on Ustaad Bhagat Singh, cites scheduling conflict

Story continues below this ad

Ustaad Bhagat Singh’s music has been split between two of Telugu cinema’s most prominent composers. Devi Sri Prasad is handling the songs while Thaman has been brought on board to compose the background score, with both working round the clock to complete post-production on time. The audio rights have been acquired by Sony Music India.

The film was originally scheduled for release on March 26, 2026, but has been preponed to March 19, 2026, coinciding with the festival of Ugadi.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh features an ensemble cast including Sreeleela and Raashii Khanna in lead roles, alongside R. Parthiban, Ashutosh Rana, Nawab Shah, B.S. Avinash, and Gautami in supporting roles.