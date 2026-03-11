Ustaad Bhagat Singh director opens up on clash with Dhurandhar 2, says it wasn’t in his hands: ‘Space for 2-3 big films to work’

As Yash’s Starrer Toxic vacated its planned release date and pushed itself to June 4, the makers of Ustaad Bhagat Singh were quick to seize the opportunity, moving their film up to release a week earlier than originally scheduled. This adjustment means that the Pawan Kalyan-starrer will now officially clash with Aditya Dhar’s highly anticipated Dhurandhar 2, which is also set to release on March 19.

Recently, the director of Ustaad Bhagat Singh, Harish Shankar, was asked about how he views this clash and whether he feels any nerves about going head-to-head with Dhar’s sequel. He didn’t hesitate to praise his competitor, saying in a chat with Gulte.com: “With all due respect, Aditya Dhar is a superior filmmaker. I watched Uri. He is a very impactful, very influential filmmaker. Having said that, India-wide films should consider Dhurandhar as competition. But we have our Telugu states for the film. Also, they both belong to very different genres. If, in place of Dhurandhar, it was an SRK movie, songs, full entertainer zone, then we would have thought, ‘Oh, it’s similar to our film.’ But Bhagat Singh and Dhurandhar are totally different films.”