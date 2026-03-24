Ustaad Bhagat Singh box office collection day 5: Dhurandhar 2 earns more in Telugu than Pawan Kalyan-starrer, film mints Rs 83 cr worldwide

Ustaad Bhagat Singh box office collection day 5: It appears that Harish Shankar’s action thriller, starring Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, is no longer able to milk its lead actor’s political clout and enduring life-sized stardom. After holding its own in front of Aditya Dhar’s pan-India juggernaut Dhurandhar 2 for the first four days since their release this past Thursday on March 19, Ustaad Bhagat Singh has finally surrendered even the Telugu market to Dhurandhar 2 on their first Monday.

On Monday (day 5), Ustaad Bhagat Singh managed to add only Rs 1.96 crore to its domestic box office collection, as per trade tracker Sacnilk. That was a massive 74% drop from its earnings on Sunday (day 4), which stood at Rs 7.50 crore. This free fall was also caused by the reduction in the number of shows from 3,200 on Sunday to 2,715 on Monday. On Saturday (day 3), Ustaad Bhagat Singh earned Rs 9.05 crore from 3,340 shows, which was a minor improvement from the Friday (day 2) earnings of Rs 9 crore from 3,447 shows, thanks to the festive weekend.