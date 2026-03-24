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Ustaad Bhagat Singh box office collection day 5: Dhurandhar 2 earns more in Telugu than Pawan Kalyan-starrer, film mints Rs 83 cr worldwide
Ustaad Bhagat Singh box office collection day 5: Harish Shankar's action thriller, starring Pawan Kalyan, has bowed down to Aditya Dhar's spy thriller Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, even in its home turf of the Telugu market.
Ustaad Bhagat Singh box office collection day 5: It appears that Harish Shankar’s action thriller, starring Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, is no longer able to milk its lead actor’s political clout and enduring life-sized stardom. After holding its own in front of Aditya Dhar’s pan-India juggernaut Dhurandhar 2 for the first four days since their release this past Thursday on March 19, Ustaad Bhagat Singh has finally surrendered even the Telugu market to Dhurandhar 2 on their first Monday.
On Monday (day 5), Ustaad Bhagat Singh managed to add only Rs 1.96 crore to its domestic box office collection, as per trade tracker Sacnilk. That was a massive 74% drop from its earnings on Sunday (day 4), which stood at Rs 7.50 crore. This free fall was also caused by the reduction in the number of shows from 3,200 on Sunday to 2,715 on Monday. On Saturday (day 3), Ustaad Bhagat Singh earned Rs 9.05 crore from 3,340 shows, which was a minor improvement from the Friday (day 2) earnings of Rs 9 crore from 3,447 shows, thanks to the festive weekend.
The film’s most drastic drop came on Friday, a more than 75% decline from its opening day figure of Rs 34.75 crore from 4,607 shows on Thursday, when it released on the occasion of Ugadi and Gudi Padwa. After five days, the total box office collection of Ustaad Bhagat Singh in India stands at Rs 73.35 crore gross and Rs 62.26 crore net. Overseas, it clocked in another Rs 10.12 crore, leading its worldwide earnings to Rs 83.47 crore.
This isn’t even a patch on the box office collection of Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller Dhurandhar 2. The Ranveer Singh-starrer has crossed the Rs 800 crore mark globally and the Rs 600 crore mark domestically. Even its Telugu dubbed version took over Ustaad Bhagat Singh on Monday, garnering Rs 3.50 crore on Monday, as opposed to Rs 1.96 crore of the Pawan Kalyan-starrer.
Till Sunday at least, Ustaad Bhagat Singh maintained an edge over Dhurandhar 2 in the Telugu market. On Sunday, it earned Rs 7.50 crore, as opposed to Dhurandhar 2’s Rs 5.25 crore. On Saturday, the Pawan Kalyan-starrer earned Rs 9.05 crore, much more than the Rs 5 crore minted by Dhurandhar 2. On Friday as well, Harish Shankar’s directorial garnered Rs 9 crore, way higher than the Rs 1.30 crore earned by the Aditya Dhar directorial.
On the opening day, the Rs 34.75 crore amassed by Ustaad Bhagat Singh was almost one-third of the total domestic earnings of Dhurandhar 2, which amassed Rs 102.55 crore on Thursday, dominated by the native Hindi version (Rs 99.10 crore), with the Telugu version earning only Rs 2.12 crore. It is also to be noted that the wide release of Dhurandhar in Telugu version was delayed by a couple of days. In just five days, Dhurandhar 2 has gained momentum in the Telugu market and surpassed a tentpole movie by one of Telugu cinema’s greats.
Also Read — Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 5 LIVE Updates: Rajinikanth declares Aditya Dhar as ‘box office ka baap’ as Ranveer Singh-starrer crosses Rs 800 cr worldwide
Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film also stars Sreleela and Raashi Khanna.