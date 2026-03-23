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Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Collection Day 4: Pawan Kalyan film bombs, struggles to cross Rs 90 cr mark; earns less than Hari Hara Veera Mallu
Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Collection Day 4: While Hari Hara Veera Mallu's opening weekend nett collection stood at Rs 19.75 crore, Ustaad Bhagat Singh's was Rs 17.05 crore.
Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Collection Day 4: In a significant setback for Telugu star Pawan Kalyan, his latest action comedy Ustaad Bhagat Singh has completed its opening weekend without crossing even the Rs 90 crore mark globally. Unfortunately, the movie hasn’t even recorded a two-digit daily collection since the second day of its release, and its poor performance continued on Sunday, March 22, as it earned just a few crores more than what the Telugu version of director Aditya Dhar’s Ranveer Singh-led Dhurandhar: The Revenge minted on the same day.
If Ustaad Bhagat Singh’s performance continues this way, it will become an even bigger box-office bomb than Pawan Kalyan’s globally panned Hari Hara Veera Mallu (2025). On Sunday, the movie recorded an India net collection of just Rs 8 crore across 3,200 shows, taking its total domestic earnings to Rs 60.80 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. On the same day, the Telugu version of Dhurandhar 2 earned Rs 5.25 crore, besides its original Hindi edition’s Rs 107 crore.
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Ustaad Bhagat Singh’s worldwide gross currently stands at Rs 80.75 crore. During the day, the action comedy witnessed an overall occupancy of 33.96 per cent in the Telugu market. While the morning shows commenced with 21 per cent occupancy, the rate fluctuated as the day progressed, reaching 41.38 per cent in the afternoon, 44.54 per cent in the evening, and 28.92 per cent during night screenings.
Worse still, the action comedy is performing worse than Pawan Kalyan’s most recent box-office bomb, Hari Hara Veera Mallu. Although the two movies opened at the same Rs 34.75 crore (both on Thursdays), Hari Hara Veera Mallu experienced a steep decline in its daily earnings to Rs 8 crore on Friday. However, it improved its collection slightly and earned Rs 9.15 crore and Rs 10.60 crore on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.
Even as Ustaad Bhagat Singh fared better than Hari Hara Veera Mallu on its first Friday with Rs 9 crore, it declined afterwards, collecting only Rs 9.05 crore and Rs 8 crore in the domestic market on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. Thus, while Hari Hara Veera Mallu’s opening weekend nett collection stood at Rs 19.75 crore, Ustaad Bhagat Singh’s was Rs 17.05 crore. Hari Hara Veera Mallu grossed Rs 116.88 crore in its lifetime against a mammoth budget of Rs 300 crore.
Watch Ustaad Bhagat Singh trailer here:
Helmed by Harish Shankar, Ustaad Bhagat Singh had opened to largely negative reviews from all quarters. In her review, SCREEN’s Yashaswini Sri wrote, “Pawan Kalyan’s movie had every reason to work. A beloved star, a director who hit gold with him once before, and over five years of build-up. What arrives on screen instead is a film that worships its hero, lectures its audience, and forgets to tell a story worth caring about.”