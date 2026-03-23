Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Collection Day 4: Pawan Kalyan film bombs, struggles to cross Rs 90 cr mark; earns less than Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Collection Day 4: In a significant setback for Telugu star Pawan Kalyan, his latest action comedy Ustaad Bhagat Singh has completed its opening weekend without crossing even the Rs 90 crore mark globally. Unfortunately, the movie hasn’t even recorded a two-digit daily collection since the second day of its release, and its poor performance continued on Sunday, March 22, as it earned just a few crores more than what the Telugu version of director Aditya Dhar’s Ranveer Singh-led Dhurandhar: The Revenge minted on the same day.

If Ustaad Bhagat Singh’s performance continues this way, it will become an even bigger box-office bomb than Pawan Kalyan’s globally panned Hari Hara Veera Mallu (2025). On Sunday, the movie recorded an India net collection of just Rs 8 crore across 3,200 shows, taking its total domestic earnings to Rs 60.80 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. On the same day, the Telugu version of Dhurandhar 2 earned Rs 5.25 crore, besides its original Hindi edition’s Rs 107 crore.