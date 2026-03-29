Ustaad Bhagat Singh box office collection Day 10: Pawan Kalyan’s film nosedives, fails to cross Rs 1 crore on 2nd Saturday

Ustaad Bhagat Singh box office collection Day 10: Last week at the movies saw two major titles from different film industries clash at the box office. On one hand was Aditya Dhar’s highly anticipated Dhurandhar 2, and on the other, the equally awaited Pawan Kalyan-starrer Ustaad Bhagat Singh. While the former has gone on to break several records, the response to Ustaad Bhagat Singh has been mixed. After a decent opening, the film’s collections have steadily declined, slipping into single-digit figures at the ticket window. By Day 10, as the film entered its second week, industry tracker Sacnilk reported that it earned just Rs 86 lakhs. This took its total India net collection to Rs 68.91 crore, with gross collections reaching Rs 81.02 crore.

The film was screened across 1,101 shows on its tenth day, recording an overall occupancy of just 25.21 percent despite the holiday. Morning shows began with an occupancy of 11.82 percent, which rose to 26.91 percent in the afternoon. However, the numbers dipped again in the evening to 23.18 percent and further declined to 23 percent during night shows. Regionally, Hyderabad accounted for the highest number of shows at 136 and recorded an occupancy of 33 percent. Overseas, the film has grossed Rs 11.60 crore, taking its worldwide gross collection to Rs 92.62 crore.

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In comparison, Ustaad Bhagat Singh is lagging behind Pawan Kalyan’s previous hit They Call Him OG, which had collected Rs 178.65 crore net by its tenth day. It also trails behind his earlier release Hari Hara Veera Mallu, which had earned Rs 82.55 crore in the same timeframe. In contrast, Dhurandhar 2, starring Ranveer Singh, has amassed a massive net collection of Rs 778.77 crore so far, making comparisons largely redundant.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh director lauds Dhurandhar 2

Recently, in a conversation with 123 Telugu, director Harish Shankar praised Dhurandhar 2, saying, “I touched upon patriotism in Ustaad Bhagat Singh, and the same has been explored in a full-fledged manner in Dhurandhar 2. When someone makes a film with my ideology and a concept I like, and raises the bar even higher, it gives me immense happiness.”

He also addressed the film’s reception during a fan interaction session, where he spoke about the criticism it has received. He said, “Trollers are more than free to troll anything. I take constructive criticism. Like, ‘the scene was not very well written’ or ‘it could have been written much better,’ ‘the first half was a little slow’… I will take the constructive criticism and I don’t think of taking the troll material seriously because their identity and their whereabouts are not known. They themselves are too insecure to reveal their identity.”

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