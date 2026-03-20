Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Collection Worldwide Day 1 Update: Pawan Kalyan film earns Rs 31.5 cr, less than half of what They Call Him OG opened with

Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Collection Worldwide Day 1 Update: Pawan Kalyan film opened to poor reviews on Thursday.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Collection Day 1 Live Updates: Facing facing stiff competition from director Aditya Dhar’s Ranveer Singh-led Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Harish Shankar’s Pawan Kalyan-starrer Ustaad Bhagat Singh has opened with Rs 31.5 crores. However, given that the Telugu actioner is receiving largely unfavourable reviews, it remains to be seen whether Ustaad Bhagat Singh manages to maintain the momentum in the coming days.

On Thursday, March 19, the actioner recorded an India nett collection of Rs 31.5 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. For Pawan Kalyan, Ustaad Bhagat Singh’s release day performance has dealt a significant blow, as his last release, They Call Him OG (2025), had opened at Rs 63.75 crore in the domestic market, after earning Rs 21 crore through paid previews a day prior to the worldwide premiere. The film has released during festive Ugadi weekend.

Story continues below this ad Also Read – Ustaad Bhagat Singh Movie Review: Pawan Kalyan cannot save this dated 2026 mass entertainer The earnings of Ustaad Bhagat Singh were similar tp Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 (2025), a colossal bomb that hit the screens right before They Call Him OG, earning only Rs 34.75 crore on day one. While his Bro (2023) opened at Rs 30.05 crore, Bheemla Nayak (2022) minted Rs 37.15 crore and Vakeel Saab (2021) collected Rs 40.10 crore on their corresponding first days. While OG ended up registering a lifetime global gross of Rs 295.22 crore, Hari Hara Veera Mallu managed to earn just Rs 116.88 crore against a mammoth budget of Rs 300 crore. Bro grossed Rs 114 crore worldwide, while Bheemla Nayak collected Rs 158.50 crore against a budget of Rs 80 crore, and Vakeel Saab earned Rs 137.50 crore against a budget of Rs 70 crore. The film also features Sreeleela, Raashii Khanna, R Parthiban, Ashutosh Rana, and Nawab Shah in key roles. Live Updates Mar 20, 2026 09:26 AM IST Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Collection Worldwide Day 1 Update: 'A hero’s stardom never expires,' says Pawan Kalyan’s fan A post by @VediediGa praised Pawan Kalyan’s enduring stardom, stating that a true star never fades from people’s hearts. "A hero’s stardom never expires - once he becomes a star, he remains one in people’s hearts forever #pawankalyan on Day 1 is a beast; because #ustaadbhagatsingh isn’t an event or big-budget film like those of other stars, it follows a commercial template - yet audiences rushed to theatres to watch the Powerstar Keeping B and C centres aside, Hyderabad occupancies soared today, despite #dhurandhartherevenge being an Indian cinema blockbuster." Mar 20, 2026 09:16 AM IST Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Collection Worldwide Day 1 Update: Pawan Kalyan-starrer occupancy details Ustaad Bhagat Singh witnessed a strong performance in its primary Telugu market with an impressive 69.0% occupancy across 4,607 shows on Day 1, highlighting a solid audience turnout. Mar 20, 2026 09:16 AM IST Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Collection Worldwide Day 1 Update: Pawan Kalyan-starrer earns Rs 31.50 cr on opening day Ustaad Bhagat Singh opened with a collection of Rs 31.50 crore net on Day 1 across 4,607 shows. The film’s total gross collections stand at Rs 37.17 crore.

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