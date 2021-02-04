Uppena trailer: Vijay Sethupathi turns evil again

Jr NTR on Thursday released the trailer of upcoming Telugu film Uppena. The romantic drama is written and directed by debutant Bucchi Babu Sana.

Bucchi assisted director Sukumar before venturing out on his own. Sukumar has also bankrolled the film in collaboration with UppenaMythri Movie Makers.

Uppena marks the silver screen debut of Panja Vaisshnav Tej and Krithi Shetty. And Vijay Sethupathi plays the villain in the love story. Judging by the trailer, it is clear that the film revolves around a romantic relationship between people from two different social groups. A classic premise for a tale about star-crossed lovers. The story is set to remind us of the ugly cost of living in a casteist society and how false pride ruins the lives of innocent people.

The trailer begins with a young boy revealing his wish to find true love that is straight up in the league of Romeo and Juliet. And at the end of the trailer, the villain reminds us of the common link between all epic love stories: they all have a tragic end.

Will the couple in Uppena, which means ‘high tide’, rise above the hate and bigotry to happily live ever after? Or will they get washed away in the wave of caste violence?

The film marks Vijay Sethupathi’s second villainous role in a row. He played an unapologetic antagonist in Master.

Uppena is due in cinemas on February 12.