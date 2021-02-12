Uppena movie review and release LIVE UPDATES

Uppena has hit cinema halls.

Telugu film Uppena, starring newcomers Panja Vaisshnav Tej and Krithi Shetty in the lead roles, has hit the screens. Vijay Sethupathi plays the antagonist in this Bucchi Babu Sana directorial.

From the trailer, it appeared that the film is a love story of two people facing opposition from society because they belong to different castes. Sethupathi plays the heroine’s father who opposes the match.

During a conversation with Firstpost, director Bucchi Babu explained the film’s premise. “The film is about what happens when a daughter, who has uppenantha prema (love as strong as the swell of the sea), and her father, who has uppenantha kopam (anger as strong as the swell of the sea) collide with each other. In that sense, Uppena is a sea of emotions,” he said.

Babu also talked about casteism and said, “We might not talk about it or put it across in as many words, but casteism is an intrinsic part of our lives. You can see it in the way people interact with others who are from a different caste. The whole idea of Uppena is to drive home the point that love is beyond all these boundaries of casteism and class.”