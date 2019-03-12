Upendra starrer I Love You teaser launched

Real Star Upendra is all set to return to Tollywood with I Love You. The film’s teaser was launched on Monday in Hyderabad.

Talking about I Love You, Upendra said, “Director Chandru took a good subject and the entire credit should go to him.”

I Love You’s director-producer R Chandru said, “I Love You is my eleventh movie as a director and the fourth film under my production. This is my second movie with Upendra sir. My first film with Upendra sir was Brahma and it was a blockbuster. I Love You is a beautiful family entertainer.”

Apart from the team of I Love You, Tollywood celebrities such as director YVS Chowdary, producer Lagadapati Sridhar, actress Sanjjanaa Galrani and actor Sudhakar Komakula graced the teaser launch.

I Love You also stars Rachita Ram and Brahmanandam.