Rs 77,000 crore heiress Upasana Konidela was told she ‘can’t just chill at home’

Upasana Konidela, who is an heiress to a Rs 77,000 crore business empire, and is the granddaughter of Apollo Hospitals chairman, Prathap C Reddy, recently opened up about what prompted her to join the family business. Upasana is married to film actor Ram Charan and has often spoken about striking a work-life balance and fulfilling her commitments. While speaking at a recent event in Andhra Pradesh, Upasana said that it was her grandfather who inspired her to go back to the family business. In the same chat, she also said that women must get their fertility tested as soon as they are out of college so they can make a decision about their life.

‘You can’t just sit and chill at home’

Talking to Nara Lokesh, Minister for Human Resources Development of Andhra Pradesh, she recalled her grandfather’s words that prompted her to join the family business. “He said, ‘Listen, you are born into this family and you married into this family. If you are not going to make good use of it, then why do you have this with you? You can’t just sit and chill at home. This has come to you for a divine reason and you need to use it to the fullest to make an impact’,” she recalled. His words “resonated” with her and “instead of sitting at home”, Upasana decided to work every day “like a champion.”

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In an earlier chat with creator Masoom Minawala on her YouTube channel, Upasana had revealed that they follow a “family constitution” so they don’t fight over property or wealth. She said, “Us being a family business and a business family, we have a family constitution written as well. We go back to that so that there are no fights over wealth. Wealth should never be the cause for any fight in our family. These are the laws that my grandfather put in place.”

‘Women should check their fertility after college’

In the same conversation with Nara Lokesh, Upasana was also asked about the specific sector in healthcare that she feels passionate about and she spoke about women’s health. She said that as soon as a woman gets out of college, “she should check her fertility” as it will “give her the pathway for the rest of her life.” She said, “It will help her decide whether she should choose her career or her family, and what is more important.” She also said that given the “current lifestyle that women lead today, getting pregnant is not so easy anymore and we really need to either change our lifestyle or adapt to the situation around us and we need to make practical decisions.”

In 2025, Upasana faced some backlash when she advised women to freeze their eggs at a session in IIT Hyderabad. She had then said, “The biggest insurance for women is to save your eggs. Because then you can choose when to get married, when you want to have kids on your own terms, and when you are financially independent. Today, I stand on my own two feet, and I earn a living for myself.”

As her statement drew a polarising response, Upasana addressed the backlash on social media she chose to marry Ram Charan at 27, and they decided to freeze her eggs at 29 so they were not under the pressure of her biological clock. She welcomed her first child at 36, and twins at 39.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is for informational purposes only and reflects personal views shared during public appearances; it is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Discussions around fertility testing, egg freezing, and family planning involve individual health factors and medical considerations that vary from person to person. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider or fertility specialist before making decisions regarding reproductive health or medical procedures.