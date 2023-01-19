Upasana Konidela shares video of her mother dancing on Naatu Naatu: ‘Very proud mother in law’

Actor Ram Charan’s popular song “Naatu Naatu” is on an award-winning spree. While fans around the world are seen aping the hook-step of the track, the actor’s mother-in-law Shobana Kamineni is also not oblivious to the song’s infectious energy. Ram’s wife Upasana shared a fun video of Shobana dancing on “Naatu Naatu” on her social media.

Upasana shared the video on her social media and wrote, “Very proud mother in law – #NatuNatu in Davos Love mom @shobanakamineni.”

Very proud mother in law – #NatuNatu in Davos ❤️🤩

Love mom @shobanakamineni https://t.co/yBc6CI4f79 — Upasana Konidela (@upasanakonidela) January 18, 2023

Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s song “Naatu Naatu” recently won the Golden Globe award in the Best Original song category, inking its name in history. The song has been composed by MM Keeravaani, crooned by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, and choreographed by Prem Rakshith.

After winning a Golden Globe award, SS Rajamouli’s RRR won two more awards at the 28th edition of the Critics Choice Awards. Rajamouli received the awards for Best Foreign Film and the Best Song.

While accepting the award, the filmmaker said, “To all the women in my life, my mother Rajanandini, she thought school education was overrated and she encouraged me to read comics and story books and she encouraged my creativity. My sister-in-law Sreevalli, who became like a mother to me, she always encourages me to be the best version of myself.”

Rajamouli also spoke about his wife and daughters at the award ceremony and said, “My wife Rama, she is a costume designer of my films but more than that she is the designer of my life. If she is not there, I am not here today. To my daughters, they don’t do anything, just their smile is enough to light my life up,”