Upasana Konidela calls for financial literacy, cites Nirmala Sitharaman as inspiration

Actor Ram Charan’s wife and entrepreneur Upasana Konidela recently drew a comparison between the Hindu goddess of wealth Lakshmi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while urging people, particularly women, to take more ownership of their personal finances.

“Lakshmi Devi is the symbol of wealth and prosperity. An inspiring woman, @nsitharaman garu, manages the finances of Bharat. I’m a huge fan,” she wrote, referring to Sitharaman, who has served as India’s Finance Minister since 2019 and remains the first woman to hold the post on a full-time basis. Building on the thought, Upasana posed a question to her followers. “Just imagine if we became the Chief Financial Officers of our own life. It’s a great power that we silently give away without notice. Let’s start the journey of financial literacy with humility and respect for one another,” she added.