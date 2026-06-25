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Upasana Konidela calls for financial literacy, cites Nirmala Sitharaman as inspiration
Upasana Konidela took to social media to make a case for financial literacy, holding up Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as an example and urging people to think of themselves as the 'chief financial officers' of their own lives.
Actor Ram Charan’s wife and entrepreneur Upasana Konidela recently drew a comparison between the Hindu goddess of wealth Lakshmi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while urging people, particularly women, to take more ownership of their personal finances.
“Lakshmi Devi is the symbol of wealth and prosperity. An inspiring woman, @nsitharaman garu, manages the finances of Bharat. I’m a huge fan,” she wrote, referring to Sitharaman, who has served as India’s Finance Minister since 2019 and remains the first woman to hold the post on a full-time basis. Building on the thought, Upasana posed a question to her followers. “Just imagine if we became the Chief Financial Officers of our own life. It’s a great power that we silently give away without notice. Let’s start the journey of financial literacy with humility and respect for one another,” she added.
Lakshmi Devi is the symbol of wealth & prosperity
An inspiring woman @nsitharaman garu – manages the finances of Bharat. (I’m a huge fan 🙌)
Just Imagine if we became the Chief Financial Officers of our own life!
It’s a great power that we silently give away without notice.… pic.twitter.com/9fRK1Gj7PI
— Upasana Konidela (@upasanakonidela) June 25, 2026
The post fits a pattern in Upasana Konidela’s public messaging, where she has frequently used her platform to speak about wellness, self sufficiency and personal empowerment, often framing everyday habits, financial or otherwise, as forms of quiet power that people underestimate. She has built a public profile over the years around organic living, mental health awareness and women centric initiatives, including her work with the SHE charitable foundation.
The latest post also comes during an eventful period in Upasana’s personal life. On June 20, she and Ram Charan shared their daughter Klin Kaara’s face publicly for the first time, after having kept her almost entirely out of the public eye since she was born in 2023. Upasana posted the image with the caption, “Happy Birthday, KlinKaara, our precious little one,” along with a clip of Klin Kaara saying, “Nanna, this is for you. Nanna, I love you so much.”
Also Read: Ram Charan reveals daughter Klin Kaara now calls him ‘Peddi’, not ‘Nanna’
The same week also saw Ram Charan’s film Peddi continue its strong run at the box office, with the film crossing Rs 300 crore mark worldwide and Megastar Chiranjeevi publicly praising his son’s performance at the film’s success event.
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