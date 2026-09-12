Upasana Kamineni was 95 kg at 18, was trolled when she married Ram Charan: ‘Tried every diet’

Upasana Kamineni Konidela is one of the leading Indian entrepreneurs and the heir to Rs 77,000 crore Apollo Empire. But long before she became a successful businesswoman and married superstar Ram Charan, Upasana struggled with her body image. At 18, she weighed 95 kg and while studying abroad, she turned to food as a coping mechanism for homesickness, a habit that eventually took a toll on her health. Despite having access to the best of everything, Upasana has spoken about how she struggled to help herself.

Speaking to Femina in 2017, Upasana recalled, “I suffered from what I call ‘chubbisity’—childhood obesity. I was huge as a child growing up in America! When I moved to London, I decided I had to complete a full round of Hyde Park, and also finish the London Marathon. In the bargain I wrecked my knees. So, the will was there but I wasn’t doing it right.”

Recalling the time when she weighed 95 kg, Upasana said she experimented with several approaches before figuring out what worked for her body.

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Upasana Kamineni. (Photo: Instagram) Upasana Kamineni. (Photo: Instagram)

“I was 95 kg, so I decided to cut carbs completely. That didn’t work. So I cut out rice and wheat, and ate oats instead, and that worked so well for me. Then I added a bit of high protein. I walked to college instead of using my car, or a cab or the Tube. I believe if you do 10,000 steps a day and eat only when your body tells you, you’re set for life,” she said.

She added, “You’re the only person who knows what’s good for your body. Trust me, I have tried every diet, every celeb dietician, and my body is still the best judge of what it needs. I cheat a bit, of course, but I know how to balance it out. As for exercise, I did everything from yoga to weights to running, but I realised the weight stayed on because of what was going into my mouth. So, if I controlled that, and did my 10,000 steps a day, it worked.”

Overeating became her coping mechanism

For Upasana, however, the turning point was not merely about diets or exercise. In another interview with iDream, she revealed that her weight gain was closely linked to homesickness while she was living in America.

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“I was a very happy person, I didn’t have stress, but I had different sort of stress. I was in America when I was my fattest. I put on that weight because I couldn’t control myself. I was eating so much because I was missing my family but then I overcame it because it was in the mind. It’s not stress. I was an 18-19 year old,” she said.

When Upasana was body-shamed at the time of her wedding with Ram Charan

Her weight became a subject of public scrutiny even after her marriage to Ram Charan in 2012.

“I got a lot of flak in the beginning, and some fans were very mean. They spoke about me not being good enough for him. I was hurt, of course, since I wasn’t exposed to anything like this before. But then I became tough and thick-skinned; it made me stronger,” she told Femina.

Speaking to iDream, Upasana later recalled how she chose not to let comments about her appearance define her.

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Upasana Kamineni has once shared a before/after photo post losing 14 kilos. (Photo: Instagram) Upasana Kamineni has once shared a before/after photo post losing 14 kilos. (Photo: Instagram)

“Even when I got married, a lot of people said: ‘Oh look, she is chubby.’ I cared two hoots. Yes, it was a bit hurtful but then that’s their opinion. And it is about what I am and what I believe in and the people that love me and are around me… now their opinion matters to me. If my loved ones feel that I need to change something, I will go to the T to make sure it is done,” she said.

When asked whether people’s opinions affected her, Upasana maintained that she had learned to separate outside criticism from her own sense of self.

“I am a very strong person and if you will see, I will never let anything shake me because those are my values and that’s what I was made out of. Things do affect me but I am strong enough to actually cut it off. I know how to deal with it now,” she said.

Upasana Kamineni is insomniac

Her approach to wellness has also extended beyond weight loss and fitness. Upasana has spoken openly about being an insomniac and struggling to sleep for more than four hours a night, a problem that inspired her interest in opening a sleep clinic.

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“All this is very important. We have to be ready for the new age. Year by year, you are seeing new things in health care. All because of our lifestyle. So many new things are coming up. In fact, I am starting a sleep clinic already because sleep is becoming a problem for a lot of people. I am an insomniac. It is crazy,” she said.

Upasana Kamineni with Ram Charan. (Photo: Instagram) Upasana Kamineni with Ram Charan. (Photo: Instagram)

Explaining her own struggle with sleep, she added, “I really love to sleep and I need to sleep but both my mom and I cannot sleep for more than four hours a day. I get tired. That’s why I have made lifestyle changes. I know what needs to be done but I don’t do it. I am like everybody else.”

Despite having access to some of the best dieticians, nutritionists, supplements and fitness experts, Upasana believes that lasting change ultimately has to come from within.

“I have worked with the best of dieticians, nutritionists, and had best of everything. Best supplements. I was in America, and London but then I took it upon myself. I realised that lifestyle change is all in the mind. It is no more about dieticians and fitness experts, but about mindful wellness,” she said.

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Upasana and Ram Charan have turned to spirituality and mindfulness

Upasana has also explored spirituality and mindfulness alongside her husband. She revealed that the couple has attended courses and follows spiritual teachers as part of their efforts to strengthen their minds and bodies.

“Charan and I went for Deepak Chopra’s course. Charan and I love listening to Jaggi Vasudev. We follow a lot of these things, and read a lot of books on this. It is nice for us and we are implementing these things for strong mind,” she said.

Ram Charan and Upasana. (Photo: Instagram) Ram Charan and Upasana. (Photo: Instagram)

Being married to one of India’s biggest film stars has also influenced their approach to fitness. Upasana revealed that she and Ram Charan often experiment with wellness routines together.

“As an actor, he needs to stay fit, so I am updated on all the fitness trends. We even go on diets together. I love being married to him. He’s the best companion, we went vegan together earlier this year, we work out together, and attend spiritual programmes as well,” she said.

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Upasana and Ram Charan have been married since 2012. They are parents to 3-year-old daughter Klin Kaara, and twins Shivram and Anveera Devi, who were born in January 2026.

DISCLAIMER: This article discusses personal health journeys, dietary choices, and weight management experiences for educational and informational purposes. Readers should seek the advice of a qualified healthcare provider or nutritionist before making significant lifestyle, dietary, or fitness changes, and never disregard professional medical advice based on personal accounts.