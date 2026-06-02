‘Upasana is the boss’: Ram Charan says he’s a hands-on dad, but can’t change diapers

Actor Ram Charan is currently promoting his upcoming film Peddi with Janhvi Kapoor. The actors are visiting various cities across India to create buzz around their upcoming sports drama. Recently, Ram Charan and Janhvi were in Delhi promoting Peddi, and during an interview with Times Now, Ram Charan spoke about being a doting father and also reflected on his relationship with his wife, Upasana. During the conversation, Ram Charan revealed that he is quite a hands-on father.

Talking about his bond with his children, Ram Charan said, “I don’t know if I can talk about myself being a good father or a normal one, but I am hands-on. I feed them, put them to sleep. Kara sleeps with me almost every night; I do what any other father does, except diaper changing. I slip out of the room quietly when that happens.” Ram Charan is father to daughter Klin Kaara and twins Shivram and Anvira Devi.

He also spoke about his bond with his wife Upasana and jokingly said, “Upasana in general is the boss at home; we are taught to say this.” He further added, “Everything is quite spontaneous with us; an actor’s life is very spontaneous – you don’t know where you are, how late you are working, when you are waking up; it’s difficult to design and live in a house with parents or with your spouse. There is a lot of adjustment that goes behind.”

Also Read: ‘Upasana was busy, I lived alone in a room’: Ram Charan details mental toll of lockdown life with wife

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Ram Charan also spoke about how his family is his biggest critic. He said, “Both my sisters are wonderful critics; they are quite bold, and Upasana is also very good at giving suggestions after a film, or if it doesn’t work, they have a sweet way of conveying whatever they have in their mind. They are completely and brutally honest; it takes me a while to recover, for sure.”

In April, Ram Charan had also told Esquire India how becoming a father has increased his responsibilities. “I’m the rough kind of dad. The one who lets them jump, play dirty, climb, and take risks. Their mother is the nurturing pole; I’m the one they come to when they want courage.” He had also revealed how the house revolves around his kids.

Ram Charan married Upasana Kamineni Konidela in 2012. They have three children – their first daughter, Klin Kaara Konidela, was born in 2023. The couple was blessed with twins – son Shivram and daughter Anveera Devi in January this year.

About Peddi

Ram Charan’s upcoming film Peddi also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Divyenndu, and Boman Irani in important roles. The film is directed by Buchi Babu Sana. Talking about the film, at an event in Delhi, Ram said, “The story is about a crossover athlete, bringing three sports together. It’s a story deeply rooted in our culture, and I am very happy to be a part of such an inspiring tale. This is one film that will inspire everyone. Peddi is a multi-sport film; it revolves around the reason why he plays all these sports and what happens. This movie is about his identity; he finds his identity and the identity for the clan and village he comes from.”

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Talking about working with Buchi Babu Sana, Ram Charan had said, “This was one of the most challenging scripts I heard, and became a part of. It’s written so beautifully and is very strong in its drama. The film is very uplifting; he has done a great job. I always wanted to work with Buchi Babu Sana.”

Peddi releases in theaters on 4th June.