Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Unstoppable with NBK Season 2 teaser: Chandrababu Naidu remembers his student days

The second season of popular Telugu talk show Unstoppable with NBK will soon premiere on Aha. The promo of the first episode shows host Nandamuri Balakrishna in conversation with politician and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. The video gives a glimpse of Balakrishna and Naidu letting their guard down and taking a trip down memory lane.

In the promo, Balakrishna asks Naidu about the most romantic thing he has ever done. The politician, who is also the actor’s brother-in-law, gives a witty reply. He says, “I have done much more than you. You do it in film. I did it as a student.” Naidu then goes on to say that during his college days, “When girls were around…I removed the silencer.”

Also Read | Rashmika Mandana, Vijay Deverakonda avoid getting photographed together at airport as they return from Maldives

Check out the promo of Unstoppable with NBK:

When asked who is his best friend, Chandrababu Naidu said, “Rajasekhar Reddy and I were active together…” In the show, he will also recall his association with the late politician. The former chief minister also briefly touches upon the day he took over Telugu Desam Party in 1995, which resulted in a drift between him and his father-in-law NT Rama Rao, who founded the party.

Naidu’s son Nara Lokesh, who is Balakrishna’s son-in-law, will also grace the talk show. The promo shows the guests and the host having a good time and answering rapid fire questions as well.

Unstoppable with NBK Season 2 will stream on Aha from October 14.