Unstoppable with NBK Season 2: Nandamuri Balakrishna asks Prabhas about marriage, link-ups

Prabhas is all set to grace the upcoming episode of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s talk show Unstoppable with NBK Season 2. Behind-the-scenes photos of the episode have already gone viral, and the show’s makers are leaving no stone unturned to make it a grand success. On Tuesday, the Unstoppable with NBK Season 2 makers released a glimpse from the episode where Prabhas is seen enjoying his conversation with Balakrishna and Gopichand.

A few reports suggest that the show’s host Balakrishna, who is known for his no holds barred questions, will ask the Radhe Shyam star about his link-ups with several actresses.

Speaking about the same, a source told Pinkvilla, “From asking the million-dollar question about his marriage to pulling his leg over his relationship rumours with actresses in the industry, NBK will be seen having some interesting conversations with Prabhas on the show. The most eligible bachelor of Tollywood made some noise with NBK and spilled some secrets and talked about his personal life.”

It is worth noting that Kriti Sanon recently squashed rumors about her dating Prabhas. In her Instagram story, she wrote, “It’s neither pyaar (love), nor PR.. our Bhediya just went a little too wild on a reality show. And his fun banter lead to some Howl-arious rumours (woman facepalming emoji).”

Kriti added, “Before some portal announces my wedding date-let me burst your bubble. The rumours are ABSOLUTELY baseless! (folded hands and shrug emoji).”

On the work front, Prabhas has Adipurush, Salaar, Project-K, and an untitled film with director Maruthi in the pipeline.