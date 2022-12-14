scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022

Unstoppable with NBK Season 2: Nandamuri Balakrishna asks Prabhas about marriage, link-ups

The episode of Unstoppable with NBK Season 2 featuring Prabhas will stream on OTT platform Aha.

Prabhas and BalakrishnaPrabhas and Nandamuri Balakrishna on the sets of Unstoppable with NBK Season 2. (Photo: ahavideoIN/Twitter)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Prabhas is all set to grace the upcoming episode of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s talk show Unstoppable with NBK Season 2. Behind-the-scenes photos of the episode have already gone viral, and the show’s makers are leaving no stone unturned to make it a grand success. On Tuesday, the Unstoppable with NBK Season 2 makers released a glimpse from the episode where Prabhas is seen enjoying his conversation with Balakrishna and Gopichand.

A few reports suggest that the show’s host Balakrishna, who is known for his no holds barred questions, will ask the Radhe Shyam star about his link-ups with several actresses.

Speaking about the same, a source told Pinkvilla, “From asking the million-dollar question about his marriage to pulling his leg over his relationship rumours with actresses in the industry, NBK will be seen having some interesting conversations with Prabhas on the show. The most eligible bachelor of Tollywood made some noise with NBK and spilled some secrets and talked about his personal life.”

It is worth noting that Kriti Sanon recently squashed rumors about her dating Prabhas. In her Instagram story, she wrote, “It’s neither pyaar (love), nor PR.. our Bhediya just went a little too wild on a reality show. And his fun banter lead to some Howl-arious rumours (woman facepalming emoji).”

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Kriti added, “Before some portal announces my wedding date-let me burst your bubble. The rumours are ABSOLUTELY baseless! (folded hands and shrug emoji).”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: On steady rise in mentions before Supreme Court, CJI ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: On steady rise in mentions before Supreme Court, CJI ...
From village in Madhya Pradesh, weapons find their way to Punjab, other s...Premium
From village in Madhya Pradesh, weapons find their way to Punjab, other s...
G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant: Will adopt action oriented, decisive, forward-lo...Premium
G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant: Will adopt action oriented, decisive, forward-lo...
Understanding the fusion energy breakthrough announced by US scientistsPremium
Understanding the fusion energy breakthrough announced by US scientists

On the work front, Prabhas has Adipurush, Salaar, Project-K, and an untitled film with director Maruthi in the pipeline.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 14-12-2022 at 02:02:59 pm
Next Story

Udhayanidhi’s elevation triggers ‘Sunrise vs Sonrise’ debate in Tamil Nadu

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

avatar 2 screening
Akshay Kumar, Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan and others attend special screening of Avatar: The Way of Water
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 14: Latest News
Advertisement
close