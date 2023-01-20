Unstoppable with NBK 2: Nandamuri Balakrishna puts Pawan Kalyan in a spot with tough questions

Pawan Kalyan will grace the upcoming episode of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s chat show Unstoppable with NBK Season 2. The latest teaser of the episode shows both the popular actors engaging in a fun interaction.

In the promo of the show that streams on Telugu OTT platform Aha, Balakrishna, who is also a politician with Telugu Desam Party, says, “I always tell people to call me Bala”, to the Kalyan, founder of Jana Sena Party, responds, “I am even ready to get defeated. But I can’t call you with that name.” Balakrishna laughs and says, “Don’t do these politics here.”

Later in the promo, Nandamuri Balakrishna asks Pawan Kalyan, “Most people are your fans. But according to you why didn’t this love get converted into votes?” The suspenseful music that follows leaves everyone wondering about the answer.

Unstoppable with NBK 2 has hosted some big names in its second season. Recently, Prabhas also appeared on the show with actor Gopichand.

On the show, Nandamuri Balakrishna quizzed Prabhas about his marriage. When asked about his wedding, the Salaar actor said, “I will tell when I know it myself.”

Balakrishna then asked Gopichand, “If there was a rumour that Prabhas is dating one among them (shows pictures of Kriti Sanon and Anushka Shetty), who would you believe it is?” Gopichand said that he will not believe such rumours about Prabhas.

Nandamuri Balakrishna was recently seen in the film Veera Simha Reddy. The movie, written and directed by Gopichand Malineni, has amassed more than Rs. 120 crore.