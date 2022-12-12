scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 12, 2022

Unstoppable with NBK 2: Nandamuri Balakrishna promises ‘massive episode’ with Prabhas, see photos

Actors Prabhas and Gopichand will grace an upcoming episode of Nandamuri Balakrishna-hosted talk show Unstoppable with NBK Season 2.

Prabhas on the sets of Unstoppable with NBK Season 2.
Prabhas is all set to entertain his fans by revealing interesting tidbits about himself in the upcoming episode of Unstoppable with NBK Season 2. OTT platform Aha on Monday shared behind-the-scenes photos of the Radhe Shyam star from the sets of Unstoppable with NBK.

In the episode, Prabhas was joined by close friend and actor Gopichand. In the photos, both the actors are seen all smiles during their conversation with host Nandamuri Balakrishna.

“We are still in awe of #NBKwithPrabhas on one stage and in one frame. It’s a promise, it’s a massive episode where it brings a new angle that you have never seen before. Coming soon,” read a tweet by Aha.

The streaming date for the episode will be announced soon by Aha.

Meanwhile, Unstoppable with NBK 2 host Balakrishna is awaiting the release of Veera Simha Reddy. The film will release in theatres on January 12.

