Unstoppable with NBK 2: Nandamuri Balakrishna asks Pawan Kalyan about ‘chaos’ around his marriages

The upcoming episode of the celebrity talk show Unstoppable with NBK Season 2 will feature Tollywood superstar Pawan Kalyan. The showrunners are promoting the episode as the “father of all episodes”. The show is hosted by Nandamuri Balakrishna, who is Pawan’s rival both in movies and politics.

However, the superstars seem to have put their differences aside and indulged each other on the show. “You remember the first time we met?” Balakrishna asks Pawan. And we can also see a rare photo that was taken during one of their public meetings.

Nandamuri Balakrishna also seems to ask questions about Pawan Kalyan’s personal life. He seems to touch on Pawan’s relationship with members of his family, including his nephew Ram Charan. It seems Pawan is close with Ram Charan. Balakrishna also connects with Charan on the phone and engages in some playful banter. His other nephew Sai Dharam Tej also joins Pawan on the show and talks about their relationship.

It seems things get intense when Balakrishna asks Pawan about all the ‘chaos’ around his marriages. Pawan’s love life has become a hotly debated topic in the politics of Andhra Pradesh as he recently intensified his political campaigns in the state. Pawan is now married to Russian actor Anna Lezhneva. Before Anna, he was married to Nandini between 1997 and 2008, and Renu Desai between 2009 and 2012. And Pawan’s multiple marriages are used as a weapon to attack him in the political arena.

On the show, Pawan Kalyan also seems to recount some dark moments from his life. Pawan’s episode will be split into two parts and the first part will premiere on Aha on February 3.