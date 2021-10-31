Unstoppable first episode promo: Mohan Babu opens up on his struggling period as an actor with Nandamuri Balakrishna

Nandamuri Balakrishna is all set to dominate small screens with his talk show Unstoppable. The much-awaited show marks the actor’s OTT debut. On Sunday morning, the makers shared the glimpse of the first episode. The premiere episode will host Mohan Babu, Vishnu Manchu and Lakshmi Manchu. The preview of the episode, which is three minutes and two seconds long, begins with Balakrishna taking over the stage in his energetic avatar. As soon as he introduces Mohan Babu, the two give a glimpse of their camaraderie. In the video, we see Balakrishna asking some personal as well as political questions.

Balakrishna is seen questioning Mohan Babu about his struggling phase as an actor. “I will cry if I recall,” Mohan replied to Balakrishna. He added that he felt like he was keeping his family in dark. “I sold my property. No one helped,” an emotional Mohan Babu is heard saying. As the conversation continues, Mohan Babu questions why he let politician Chandrababu Naidu take over Telugu Desam Party, which was founded by veteran actor and politician NTR. We see Nandamuri Balakrishna getting aggressive on his question. He also asks Mohan Babu why he left TDP.

As the glimpse of the premiere episode nears its end, Nandamuri Balakrishna invites Mohan Babu’s children. He concluded the video by saying that the show Unstoppable is everything about doing and speaking what’s in mind without anyone’s fear. “Anipinchindi andhaam, Anukunnadi Cheddham. Evadu aaputhado chuddham (Let’s speak our mind, do what we thought of. Let’s see who will stop us).

The Aha show, which is touted to be most awaited talk show ever, will start premiering on the OTT platform from November 4 onwards.