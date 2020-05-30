Satyadev on Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya: Comparisons with Maheshinte Prathikaaram are inevitable

Satyadev starrer Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya was supposed to release on April 17. (Photo: PR Handout) Satyadev starrer Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya was supposed to release on April 17. (Photo: PR Handout)

Sarileru Neekevvaru actor Satyadev had his hopes pinned on Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya, the Telugu remake of Malayalam film Maheshinte Prathikaaram. However, the movie, which was supposed to release on April 17, got postponed due to the lockdown.

In an exclusive conversation with Indianexpress.com, Satyadev talked about his lockdown life and Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya.

Here are excerpts from the conversation:

Q. How has the lockdown been for you so far?

Like everyone else, I also want it to end. But during the lockdown, as I have time in my hand, I found 2-3 concepts on which I am developing stories.

Q. Can we expect you to direct a film in the future?

I probably won’t direct the stories I am writing but will star in them.

Q. What can we expect from you after lockdown?

As of now, I have signed four films. After the lockdown is lifted, I have to complete them. One of the projects stars me with Nithya Menen. It revolves around the Skylab theme but a comedy-drama. We had shot for 2-3 days but left with 40 more days of shoot for it. It is quite an exciting film. The other project that I signed is with Nithiin under the direction of Krishna Chaitanya. Apart from that, I have a film with Lakshmi Bhupal while the confirmation on the fourth one is yet to come.

Q. Tell us how Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya materialised.

I liked Maheshinte Prathikaaram very much. Long back, I was supposed to do this project with some other director but I left it due to some unavoidable reasons. Later, Venkatesh Maha (director) came with the same remake and I decided to step in at any cost. The twist in the tale for me was to know that Arka Media was involved in this remake. I was shocked yet confident that nothing will stop the making of this film now but then coronavirus happened. (laughs)

Q. What steps did you take to avoid comparison with the original version?

I watched the original movie for the first time in 2016. When Maha told me about the film, I did not watch it again because I didn’t want to do what Fahadh Faasil has already done. Also, comparisons are inevitable. What I and Venkatesh Maha decided to do is to have a honest approach towards the protagonist. Our hero is much softer and he behaves more like anybody around you. The director’s idea was to create a hero out of a common man. The entire team is very happy about the way the project has shaped up.

Q. You already did a web series. How do you plan to prioritise films and web projects post-lockdown?

You will see me balancing both the platforms. I am a greedy artiste. Wherever I will find good stories, I will do it. Taking a plunge into the OTT space would have happened anyway but due to the pandemic, the shift has gained momentum. Worldwide, OTT has become bigger than films. Our industry will also witness the same.

Q. Are you happy with the work you have gotten so far?

I have only progressed in my career. Nothing came to me overnight unlike many others in the industry. I started my career as a hero of the friend, then did negative parts and now, leads. So, even though slowly, I have only made progress.

