U Turn: Samantha Akkineni dances her heart out to Anirudh Ravichander’s The Karma Theme

A sleekly shot promotional song titled The Karma Theme from Samantha Akkineni’s upcoming film U Turn was released on Monday. The special song is composed and performed by one of south India’s most sought-after musicians Anirudh Ravichander. The well-choreographed music video also features Samantha dancing her heart out.

U Turn is the official remake of Kannada hit film of the same name. Director Pawan Kumar, who made the original, has helmed the remake in Tamil and Telugu. The film is gearing up for a worldwide release on September 13, coinciding with the Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

Interestingly, Samantha’s Seema Raja, starring Sivakarthikeyan in the titular role, is also set to release on the same day as U Turn.

Samantha seems to be quite confident about U Turn striking a chord with the audience. The film follows an investigation led by a female journalist relating to an accident-prone junction, where people die when they try to violate traffic rules. It was a career-defining film for Shraddha Srinath, who played the lead role in the original film.

The trailer of U Turn was released recently to a very positive response. It also stars Aadhi Pinisetty, Rahul Ravindran and Bhumika Chawla among others in important roles.

