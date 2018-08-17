U Turn trailer: Samantha Akkineni promises a gripping thriller

U Turn is the official bilingual remake of Kannada hit of the same name. U Turn is the official bilingual remake of Kannada hit of the same name.

The trailer of actor Samantha Akkineni’s upcoming Tamil-Telugu film titled U Turn do what trailers are meant to do: It catches our attention. Featuring Samantha as an investigative journalist, U Turn is the official remake of Kannada hit of the same name.

The promo shows us Samantha’s character getting into trouble after she takes interest in a mysterious case and begins to ask questions. In fact, the whole trailer is made up of questions asked by various characters in the film. It begins with Samantha reeling from confusion as she can’t seemingly tell reality from fantasy. “Things that happened in my life in the last five days, are they real?”, wonders an inebriated Samantha sitting in a loud bar. At one point, she is not asking questions anymore. Because she is the one being questioned. “Why did you kill him?”, a police officer asks Samantha.

Judging from the trailer, the story she chased, begins to chase her. Actor Aadhi Pinisetty plays a key role in the film. It also stars Rahul Ravindran, Bhumika Chawla and Narain among others.

Watch U Turn trailer:

Director Pawan, who directed the original Kannada film, has also helmed the remake. He is an established filmmaker in Kannada cinema with a string of box office hits. As a director, he has other films like Lucia and Lifeu Ishtene to his credit. He has also produced and acted in several films.

Pawan’s winning streak continued with U Turn, which came out in 2016. The film followed an investigation led by a female journalist relating to an accident-prone junction, where people die when they try to violate traffic rules. The success of the film also inspired a Malayalam remake called Careful (2017).

Samantha’s bilingual U Turn is slated for a September 13 release.

