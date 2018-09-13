U Turn: Five reasons to watch the Samantha Akkineni film

U Turn is the remake of the Kannada film of the same name. U Turn is the remake of the Kannada film of the same name.

Actor Samantha Akkineni’s U Turn is the remake of the Kannada film of the same name. The original film was an independent effort by one of the promising talents of India, director Pawan Kumar. The remakes, however, have been made on a much bigger scale in terms of presentation and star cast.

New interpretation

A remake film is not usually measured by the merits of the director’s fidelity to the original version. In fact, the opposite is true. A frame-to-frame remake sans the director’s fresh interpretation of the themes and characters is like feeding on empty calories. It will be interesting to watch how differently Pawan has approached the plot and characters the second time.

A talent to watch out for

Pawan Kumar takes the art of filmmaking very seriously. He’s willing to forgo all the comforts that come along with the offers from big studios, in order to tell stories that he wants to tell. And an independent voice like him should be nurtured and encouraged. And one of the smart things that the producers did was, retaining Pawan to helm the film.

Samantha

After watching the trailer of Kannada U Turn, Samantha was so blown away that she approached Pawan to make the film in Tamil and Telugu. Mind it, that she signed up even before she saw the full version of the original Kannada film. Judging from the trailer, she has knocked the ball out of the park with her performance.

Edge of the seat thriller

The audience who have seen the original film in Kannada can vouch for the movie’s suspense quotient. And we can be assured that Pawan would have just stepped up the suspense to next level while covering the seams that were visible in his Kannada version due to the low budget.

Star Cast

The Kannada U Turn was made with a bunch of newcomers. But, the Tamil and Telugu remake has an experienced star cast. Talking to Indianexpress.com earlier, Pawan revealed that he was able to explore new depths of his characters while making the remake because of the rich experience each actor brought to the table. Apart from Samantha, the film also stars Aadhi Pinisetty, Rahul Ravindran and Bhumika Chawla.

