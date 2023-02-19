Twitter unblocks RRR’s Naatu Naatu after Variance Films complains, fans say ‘About time’

Days after Variance films complained that Twitter had blocked RRR’s song Naatu Naatu from appearing in advertising, the micro-blogging site has fixed the issue. Variance films, the distributor for the Academy-nominated action drama, tweeted in relief after the song was allowed for advertising again. The alleged reason for Twitter blocking footage of the song is that Telugu is not a permitted language for Twitter advertising.

“We’d like to advertise our Academy Award nominated film RRR. But Telugu, spoken by over 81 million people, isn’t an ‘approved language’ for ads, so you’ve blocked us from advertising entirely for trying to promote a subtitled clip? Is that correct?” Variance had tweeted tagging Twitter Support and Elon Musk.

They also shared the ‘controversial’ ad.

Later Variance films tweeted, “They fixed it, huzzah.” One fan wrote, “About time.”

Several fans had requested Twitter to fix the issue at the earliest while others asked whether ‘free speech’ was “only for people speaking certain languages”. One had written, “In India, after Hindi, the 2nd or 3rd highest spoken language is Telugu. As you know, the RRR movie is a global phenomenon. As an audience member, I want Twitter to fix the issue ASAP and unblock the RRR movie. Twitter handle and support variance films to promote Natu Natu song.”

RRR became a global sensation after its release in March last year. After a host of Western filmmakers praised the filmmaking of SS Rajamouli, the film began to win several international awards and also won Best Song at the Golden Globes. The film has earned an Academy nomination for the song as well. RRR features Ram Charan and Jr NTR with extended cameos from Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt.