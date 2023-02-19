scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 19, 2023
Advertisement

Twitter unblocks RRR’s Naatu Naatu after Variance Films complains, fans say ‘About time’

Twitter had earlier blocked RRR's song Naatu Naatu from appearing in advertising, with the reason that Telugu is not a permitted language for advertising on the micro-blogging site.

naatu naatuJr NTR and Ram Charan in the Naatu Naatu song of RRR
Listen to this article
Twitter unblocks RRR’s Naatu Naatu after Variance Films complains, fans say ‘About time’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Days after Variance films complained that Twitter had blocked RRR’s song Naatu Naatu from appearing in advertising, the micro-blogging site has fixed the issue. Variance films, the distributor for the Academy-nominated action drama, tweeted in relief after the song was allowed for advertising again. The alleged reason for Twitter blocking footage of the song is that Telugu is not a permitted language for Twitter advertising.

“We’d like to advertise our Academy Award nominated film RRR. But Telugu, spoken by over 81 million people, isn’t an ‘approved language’ for ads, so you’ve blocked us from advertising entirely for trying to promote a subtitled clip? Is that correct?” Variance had tweeted tagging Twitter Support and Elon Musk.

They also shared the ‘controversial’ ad.

Later Variance films tweeted, “They fixed it, huzzah.” One fan wrote, “About time.”

Also Read |SS Rajamouli answers if he is ‘supporting the BJP’ with his films: ‘Sometimes Muslims have had objections, sometimes Hindus’

Several fans had requested Twitter to fix the issue at the earliest while others asked whether ‘free speech’ was  “only for people speaking certain languages”. One had written, “In India, after Hindi, the 2nd or 3rd highest spoken language is Telugu. As you know, the RRR movie is a global phenomenon. As an audience member, I want Twitter to fix the issue ASAP and unblock the RRR movie. Twitter handle and support variance films to promote Natu Natu song.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Can badminton ever go the tennis ‘pro’ way?
Can badminton ever go the tennis ‘pro’ way?
Green energy shoots appear after investors’ summit, UP government to redr...
Green energy shoots appear after investors’ summit, UP government to redr...
GST Council reaches consensus to create tribunal, new rate cuts
GST Council reaches consensus to create tribunal, new rate cuts
HAL readies plan for medium-lift choppers to replace ageing Mi-17s
HAL readies plan for medium-lift choppers to replace ageing Mi-17s

RRR became a global sensation after its release in March last year. After a host of Western filmmakers praised the filmmaking of SS Rajamouli, the film began to win several international awards and also won Best Song at the Golden Globes. The film has earned an Academy nomination for the song as well. RRR features Ram Charan and Jr NTR with extended cameos from Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 19-02-2023 at 11:52 IST
Next Story

Emergency arbitration must be promoted, regulated in India: SC Justice Hima Kohli

Only in Express | Snubbed on video, Iran Foreign Minister scraps visit to India next month
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Natasa Stankovic-Hardik Pandya photos
Natasa Stankovic-Hardik Pandya’s Hindu wedding was a grand affair
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Feb 19: Latest News
Advertisement
close