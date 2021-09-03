Tuck Jagdish song celebrates Nani’s heroism

Ahead of the release of Nani’s Tuck Jagadish on Amazon Prime on September 10, the makers of the movie unveiled a special soundtrack titled Tuck Song. Interestingly, the film’s director Shiva Nirvana has penned the lines and lent his vocals for this song.

Sharing the Tuck song on his social media handles, Nani wrote, “Convinced @ShivaNirvana to sing this one. His jagadish naidu in his voice and words. #TuckSong.”

Music composer Gopi Sundar, who provided the background score for the movie, has composed the tune.

The song begins with Gopi Sundar and Shiva Nirvana discussing the song’s tune and their plans to make Nani sing it. Nani, however, convinces the director to sing. The song describes the good nature of the protagonist and showcases how he goes from aggression to humour in the blink of an eye. The lyrical song leaves the listeners wanting more.

With Nani in the titular role, Tuck Jagadish has music by S Thaman. The film features Ritu Varma, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Jagapathi Babu in other pivotal characters.

Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi bankrolled the movie under the Shine Screens banner. Prasad Murella handled the cinematography.