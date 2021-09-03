scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, September 03, 2021
Must Read

Tuck Jagdish song celebrates Nani’s heroism

Directed by Shiva Nirvana, Tuck Jagadish stars Nani, Ritu Varma, Aishwarya Rajesh and Jagapathi Babu in the lead characters.

Written by Gabbeta Ranjith Kumar | Hyderabad |
September 3, 2021 8:34:52 pm
Nani Tuck JagadishA still of actor Nani from Tuck Jagadish. (Photo: PR Handout)

Ahead of the release of Nani’s Tuck Jagadish on Amazon Prime on September 10, the makers of the movie unveiled a special soundtrack titled Tuck Song. Interestingly, the film’s director Shiva Nirvana has penned the lines and lent his vocals for this song.

Sharing the Tuck song on his social media handles, Nani wrote, “Convinced @ShivaNirvana to sing this one. His jagadish naidu in his voice and words. #TuckSong.”

Music composer Gopi Sundar, who provided the background score for the movie, has composed the tune.

Also Read |Tuck Jagadish trailer: Nani promises a quintessential family drama, watch video

The song begins with Gopi Sundar and Shiva Nirvana discussing the song’s tune and their plans to make Nani sing it. Nani, however, convinces the director to sing. The song describes the good nature of the protagonist and showcases how he goes from aggression to humour in the blink of an eye. The lyrical song leaves the listeners wanting more.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

With Nani in the titular role, Tuck Jagadish has music by S Thaman. The film features Ritu Varma, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Jagapathi Babu in other pivotal characters.

Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi bankrolled the movie under the Shine Screens banner. Prasad Murella handled the cinematography.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

sidharth shukla
RIP Sidharth Shukla (1980-2021): A pictorial tribute to the beloved TV star

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Sep 03: Latest News

Advertisement