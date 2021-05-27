Tuck Jagadish makers refute speculations about Nani film going directly to OTT

Nani-starrer Tuck Jagadish has joined a slew of films to postpone their release date due to the pandemic-induced lockdown in most parts of India. The film was supposed to release on April 23. Earlier, the makers had said that the film would get a new release date in due course.

However, as India continues to grapple with the pandemic, it is being speculated that Tuck Jagadish might directly go to a streaming service. The makers of the movie have now refuted the buzz and said that their film will release in theatres first.

The film’s post-release digital streaming rights were acquired by Amazon Prime Video and Star Maa holds the satellite rights.

Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the movie marks the second collaboration between him and Nani after Ninnu Kori. Jagapathi Babu, Nassar, Ritu Varma, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Rohini are playing other pivotal roles, while Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi are the producers.

Apart from Tuck Jagadish, Nani has Shyam Singha Roy and Ante Sundaraniki in the pipeline.