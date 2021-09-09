Tuck Jagadish actor Ritu Varma: Nani is a self-made man

Amid debates over OTT vs theatrical releases, Nani-starrer Tuck Jagadish is all set to stream on Amazon Prime from September 10. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the family entertainer features Nani along with Ritu Varma of Pelli Choopulu fame. Ahead of the film’s premiere, she had a freewheeling discussion with the media. Here are the excerpts…

How will you differentiate between your role in Tuck Jagadish and your previous works?

Tuck Jagadish is the first commercial entertainer of my career. I play a girl named Gummadi Varalakshmi. On the screen, my character looks authoritative yet innocent. Although my role is traditionally rooted in the movie, she speaks her mind and fights for what is right.

Are you disappointed as your film is releasing directly on an OTT platform?

The big-screen viewing experience is a unique one, and Tuck Jagadish is a film meant for theatres. But the current (pandemic) situation is very different, so producers have decided to go for an OTT release. Streaming platforms have revolutionized the entertainment industry. During the lockdown, OTTs were the only source of entertainment. This film will reach the audience in big numbers in a short period thanks to OTT. So, I am not entirely disappointed.

How was it working with Nani?

Tuck Jagadish is my second film with Nani after Evade Subramanyam. In that movie, I had a small role and didn’t have much of an interaction with him. I was also very new to the film industry and quite young as an actor. But this time, I got to spend a lot of time with him. It was a learning experience for me. Nani is knowledgeable about cinema and life in general. He is a self-made man. He is very supportive and encouraging.

Are you consciously avoiding glamorous roles?

As an actor, I want to do a variety of roles, but I always look for substance. I hope that my character will add something to a story. I am not consciously avoiding anything.

Tell us about your upcoming projects?

Varudu Kavalenu is releasing in October, and Oke Oka Jeevitham with Sharwanand is ready for a release. I recently signed a Tamil project, and its shoot will begin next month. Talks to star in an Amazon Prime Video anthology are underway.