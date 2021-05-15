Truly Dinchak: On Ram Pothineni’s birthday, get into the groove with the ‘energetic star’

Ram Pothineni will next star in the N Lingusamy directorial. (Photo: Twitter/SVC_official)

Actor Ram Pothineni is celebrating his 33rd birthday today. Starting his career with the musical blockbuster Devadasu in 2006, he has delivered a string of hits in his film career of 15 years. His fans have christened him ‘energetic star’ for his get-up-and-go performances and those vigorous dance numbers.

While Ready (2008) proved his comic timing on the big screen, Kandireega (2011) cemented his position as a mass performer. Films like Nenu Sailaja (2016), Vunnadi Okate Zindagi (2017) and Hello Guru Prema Kosame (2018) presented him as a lover boy.

However, in this successful filmography, his second movie Jagadam (2007) deserves a special mention despite its poor box office performance. It takes self-confidence and versatility for any budding hero to accept a challenging script like Jagadam and the actor managed to do justice to the role. It was iSmart Shankar (2019) that cemented Ram’s place as the hero of the masses.

Any lead actor needs a USP, an identifier, that sets him apart. In Ram Pothineni’s case, apart from his vigorous screen presence, it is his dance moves which have been appreciated by audiences across India. From “Dinchak” to “Jagadam is a Fashion,” his songs have managed to stay on the top of the charts. On Ram Pothineni’s birthday, we bring you his eleven most popular dance numbers.

Dinchak song from RED

iSmart song from iSmart Shankar

Hello Guru song from Hello Guru Prema Kosame

What Amma What is this Amma song from Vunnadi Okate Zindagi

Hypare Hypare song from Hyper

The Night is still Young song from Nenu Sailaja

Shivam song from Shivam

Pandaga Chesko song from Pandaga Chesko

Hare Hare Rama song from Maska

Get Ready song from Ready

Jagadam is a Fashion song from Jagadam