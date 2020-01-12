Trivikram brings out the best in his actors: Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun is back on the silver screen with Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Allu Arjun is back on the silver screen with Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Actor Allu Arjun, who was last seen in Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India (2018), is back on the silver screen with Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

The film is Allu Arjun’s third collaboration with director Trivikram after S/O Satyamurthi and Julayi.

Apart from Allu Arjun, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo also stars Pooja Hegde, Tabu, Sushanth, Nivetha Pethuraj and Murali Sharma among others.

Recently, Allu Arjun sat down with journalists in Hyderabad. Here are excerpts from the conversation:

There were reports about you acting in the remake of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

My father’s (Allu Aravind) production house Geetha Arts approached the makers of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety to remake it in Telugu. However, it is not for me. I did think about being a part of the film, but during the same period, I was in conversation with Trivikram for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. I felt this story was better than Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

What made you take up Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo?

My first film with Trivikram, Julayi was a complete entertainer. My second film with him, S/O Sathyamurthy, was high on emotions. So, we wanted an out-and-out entertainer to be our third collaboration.

Also, my last three films – Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India, Sarrainodu and Duvvada Jagannadham – were more in a serious space. So, I was in a mood to do something like Race Gurram, a complete entertainer.

How is Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo different from your previous films?

Before Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, I haven’t done a film which can be called a family entertainer.

It’s your third film with Trivikram.

Sometimes, heroes and directors find great comfort and sync with each other. Chiranjeevi and Kodandarami Reddy have done many films together. Similarly, many heroes find an equation with some directors. I found that with Trivikram. We share that kind of chemistry. He is so comfortable to work with.

Listen to Allu Arjun’s interaction with journalists in Hyderabad:

Has working with Trivikram helped you become a better actor?

A lot. It is the director who brings something new out of an actor. Till Julayi, my performances were of a kind. After Julayi, my performance matured. Trivikram has the knack of bringing out the best in his actors. The same you will see in this film. In this film, we have tried to give a real-life touch to a commercial film.

Did you miss being on the sets of a film during the gap after Naa Peru Surya?

I never felt like that. Moreover, I used my free time to learn new things. Also, I learned and decided not to take breaks between my films. The credit goes to fans who showered love on me even in the 18 months when I did not have a single release. I wholeheartedly thank my fans.

How much have you evolved while working on Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo?

For me, each film is an opportunity to grow. Some filmmakers use your strengths while a few introduce you to new ones. Trivikram is one of the few filmmakers who introduce you to your strengths. He makes you understand yourself better.

Is there a worry because Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo clashes with other Sankranthi releases?

Filmmakers can earn big bucks during Sankranthi period. So, nobody wants to miss this season. Sankranthi season can afford up to four big movie releases. There is a space for everybody. I heartily wish the teams of Darbar, Sarileru Neekevvaru and Entha Manchivaadavuraa all the very best.

Is your film Icon with Venu Sriram shelved?

Icon has not been shelved. The film is very much on. After completing the shoot of my film with director Sukumar, Icon will go on the floors.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App