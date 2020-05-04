Streaming Guide: Trisha’s best movies from the 2000s

Trisha is celebrating her 37th birthday. Trisha is celebrating her 37th birthday.

Trisha turned 37 today. The early memory of Trisha for the 90s kids must be the television commercial she did for a children’s nutritional product. She played a home staying mother taking care of her very active young child. Little did we know that she would go on to rule the hearts of film buffs across south India for 20 years. The actors remains relevant and continues to command a significant fan following in an industry that presumes woman stars come with a shelf-life.

In a career spanning about two decades, she has given many memorable roles across south Indian languages. While many of her good movies are still not available for streaming, here is a list of five best movies from her early years in the industry.

1. Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana

Trisha made a fashion statement in her simple half saree and salwar in Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana. There is class conflict at the heart of this romantic drama, directed by Prabhudheva. Trisha plays the sister of a farmer and Siddharth is a rich spoiled brat with a good heart. They both meet at a wedding and get off on a wrong foot and predictably fall in love. But, Siddharth’s Santosh Prakash has to make a dramatic lifestyle change to win the approval of his lover’s brother. Trisha is a total charmer in Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana. (Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana streaming on Sun NXT)

2. Ghilli

Trisha plays a well-educated, small-town girl, who is at the mercy of a ruthless criminal, played by Prakash Raj. She is stalked, her brothers are killed, and she is being forced into a marriage. Enter Vijay’s Saravanavelu, the knight in shining armour. There is something unique when Trisha plays a damsel in distress. Nobody does a better job in appealing to our protective instincts than her. (Ghilli streaming on Sun NXT)

3. Akashamantha

After chasing Trisha through the streets of Tamil Nadu in Ghilli, Prakash Raj plays a diametrically opposite character in Akashamantha. The actor plays a gentle and highly protective father, who struggles to make peace with the fact that his daughter has grown up, and she is fully capable of making her own life choices. Prakash and Trisha’s chemistry as a doting father and a loving but independent daughter, respectively, will leave you with a big smile on your face (Akashamantha is streaming on Sun NXT, MX Player).

4. Athadu

Of course, this movie belongs to Mahesh Babu, who plays an emotionless high-profile killer, seeking a shot at redemption. But, imagine this movie without Trisha’s adorable presence, it will not be the same. If not for her, the mid-portions of the movie may have been a damp squib. (Athadu is streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar)

5. Aadavari Matalaku Arthale Verule

It is hard to believe that it is a Selvaraghavan movie. This movie is too light thematically and emotionally to be a Selvaraghavan movie. Trisha plays a modern girl with a conventional outlook on life. She works in the city far away from her home, and yet she is bound by the traditional values imparted to her by her family. (Aadavari Matalaku Arthale is streaming on YouTube)

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd