‘Tried our best to save Shiva Shankar but…’: Sonu Sood, SS Rajamouli mourn dance master’s death

Veteran choreographer Shiva Shankar passed away on Sunday, days after he tested positive for the coronavirus. He was 72. The National Award-winning dance master was admitted last week to the intensive care unit at a private hospital in Hyderabad. However, despite the treatment, Shiva Shankar’s health failed to improve. His eldest son is also in the ICU owing to Covid-19 complications.

As Shiva Shankar’s medical expenses became too much to bear for his family, members of the film fraternity came forward to share the financial burden. Actor Dhanush, Chiranjeevi and Soon Sood, among others, made significant financial assistance to his family.

“Heartbroken to hear about the demise of Shiv Shankar masterji. Tried our best to save him but God had different plans. Will always miss you masterji. May almighty give strength to the family to bear this loss. Cinema will always miss u sir (sic),” tweeted Soon Sood.

Director SS Rajamouli also condoled the passing of Shiv Shankar by recalling his memory of collaborating with him on a film. “Sad to know that renowned choreographer Shiva Shankar Master garu has passed away. Working with him for Magadheera was a memorable experience. May his soul rest in peace. Condolences to his family (sic),” he tweeted.

Shiv Shankar had bagged the National Award in 2008 for choreography of Dheera Dheera Dheera song from Magadheera . “My heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Shivashankar master. A man of immense talent and decades of contribution to Indian cinema,” actor Karthi wrote on his Twitter page.

Besides choreography, Shiv Shankar also dabbled in acting. He has appeared in several movies in memorable roles, including director Bala’s Paradesi, actor Ajith’s Varalaru, Vijay’s Sarkar, among others. He had a few television shows to his credit.

Shiv Shankar is survived by his wife and two sons.