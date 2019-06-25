Tovino Thomas suffers minor burns on set

Tovino Thomas has thanked fans for their overwhelming concern about his well-being after he suffered minor burns while performing a risky stunt for his upcoming movie Edakkaad Batallion 06.

A clip showing Tovino doing the action scene in question has been doing the rounds on the internet. In the video, we can see the stunt coordinators setting Tovino’s back on fire and the actor begins to perform in the gunfight sequence. After a few seconds, the stunt becomes risky as the actor starts to feel the heat. The stunt supervisors immediately rushed to his aid to put out the fire.

Tovino Thomas recently took to his Facebook account to address the concerns of his fans. The actor said he was doing fine while thanking fans for their love.

Producer Sandra Thomas of Friday Film House, which is bankrolling Edakkaad Batallion 06, also heaped praises on Tovino for his dedication. “Nothing can stop this man from being so passionate about movies. Hats off to Tovino Thomas for his dedication. He did all the fight sequence without dupe. There are more videos to come (sic),” she wrote on her Facebook page.

Edakkaad Batallion 06 is directed by Swapnesh K Nair. The film also stars Rekha, Joy Mathew, Sudheesh, Samyuktha Menon and Abu Saleem among others.

Tovino Thomas is waiting for the release of his film Luca, which is due in cinemas this Friday.