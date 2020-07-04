Tollywood producer Pokuri Rama Rao dies due to coronavirus

Telugu film producer Pokuri Rama Rao was 65. (Photo: @baraju_SuperHit/Twitter) Telugu film producer Pokuri Rama Rao was 65. (Photo: @baraju_SuperHit/Twitter)

Telugu film producer Pokuri Rama Rao passed away on Friday evening in Hyderabad due to COVID-19. He was 65.

After testing positive for coronavirus, he was admitted to a private hospital and was under medical observation. As per sources, his health started deteriorating and he breathed his last on Friday, July 3.

Rama Rao had undergone surgery for heart-related ailments almost ten months ago.

His last rites will be performed on Saturday afternoon at Erragadda Smashana Vaatika in Hyderabad.

Pokuri Rama Rao is the brother of producer Pokuri Babu Rao of Eetharam Films and has films like Ranam (2006), Ontari (2008), Yagnam (2004) to his credit as a presenter.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd