Shaadi Mubarak movie review: A light and frothy rom-com

Shaadi Mubarak movie cast: RK Sagar, Drishya Raghunath

Shaadi Mubarak movie director: Padmasri

RK Naidu aka Sagar, best known for acting in the hit Telugu soap operas Mogilirekulu and Chakravakam, has turned into a hero with Shaadi Mubarak. The film may have released without a buzz but it has the potential to become the next sleeper hit.

Sagar plays Madhav Sunnipenta, a man who returns to his homeland from Australia in search of the perfect bride. He hires a marriage bureau that arranges three match-making dates for him, with women from three different backgrounds. The marriage bureau’s owner sends her daughter Thupakula Satyabhama (Drishya Raghunath) to pick up and accompany him to these dates. The two fall in love during this one-day trip but destiny has other plans for them.

It is the film’s simple take on life and love that makes it an entertaining watch. The film doesn’t take itself or its subject too seriously, keeping it light and frothy at all times. The situational comedy and the unexpected twists in the story push the process along.



A quirk that the film uses to bring out the laughs is using people’s surnames to address them. The weird names and their weirder meanings keep the chuckles coming through Shaadi Mubarak.

It also plays like a comedy of errors, with the arresting screenplay making sure it doesn’t end up like slapstick. Director Padmasri respects the intelligence of the audience and the film remains relatable and entertaining.

Sagar also rises to the occasion. It is a dream debut for him and the audience is sure to give him as much love on the big screen as they did on television. However, it is Drishya Raghunath who steals the show with her sparkling presence. RJ Hemanth shines in his role.



The film’s drawbacks are its music and production quality that just about ticks the boxes. However, given that a film like Shaadi Mubarak must have been made on a limited budget, that is somewhat understandable.