Mishan Impossible review: Taapsee Pannu and a bunch of kids star in Jathi Ratnalu’s mini-me version

Swaroop RSJ made a mark with his debut detective-comedy Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya. Now, with a unique tale titled Mishan Impossible, he has joined the box office race, which SS Rajamouli and his RRR has already set on fire. Given how he delivered in his debut, audiences and critics alike expect something similar for the director this time round. Swaroop, however, manages to surprise us and in a good way.

Mishan Impossible’s story has child trafficking as its heart. But it is never bogged down by its heavy theme, managing to keep its tone light-hearted and engaging. Sailaja (Taapsee Pannu) is an investigative journalist who covers cases involving missing children. An activist really, she makes it her mission to rescue kidnapped kids. Parallelly, a tale of three school-going kids named Raghupathi (Master Harsh Roshan), Raghava (Master Bhanu Prakshan), and Rajaram (Master Jayateertha Molugu) in Vadamalapeta of Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh start unfolding. A bunch of 11 years olds, they have their own unique talents. Raghupathi is a fan of filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma and aspires to be a director. Raghava’s life ambition is to participate in Meelo Evaru Koteeswarulu (Telugu version of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?). He is an expert at getting the answers wrong but it never affects his confidence. Rajaram is a great fan of cricket whose aim is to become a great bowler. But, he is known in his village because each of his balls are unerringly hit for a six by batters.

One fine day, the trio decides to leave their respective homes to catch the international terrorist Dawood Ibrahim for a reward of Rs 50 lakhs and become famous. But instead of heading to Mumbai, they reach Bengaluru. Amid their attempts to find Dawood, Rajaram gets kidnapped by the goons and lands in a child-trafficking chain. How do Raghupathi and Raghava find Rajaram? How do these kids cross the path of Sailaja and how do they end their ‘Mishan’ of busting the child kidnapping ring form the crux of the story.

It’s been a long time since the Telugu audience have enjoyed a film led by kids. These days we can hardly find such impressive movies but I can assure you that Mishan Impossible can easily join the elite list of children’s films such as Little Soldiers, Anjali, Bala Ramayanam, etc. The selling point of Swaroop RSJ’s film is its innocence, and Harsh, Bhanu, and Jayatheertha have given their best. They make you root for them with their inspired performances.

Meanwhile, Taapsee as an investigative journalist did her part well. However, it offers her nothing new in terms of acting.

The two biggest assets of the film are its dialogues and the screenplay. The dialogues penned by Swaroop and Mano Ranjitham Divya are full-on filmy and capture the film’s spirit. The screenplay is tight and never tests your patience. The film might remind you of Jathi Ratnalu with its tone and tempo. In fact, consider this a mini-me version of the Telugu superhit.