Maha Samudram movie review: Sharwanand, Sidharth shine in stilted drama

Maha Samudram marks the second directorial outing of Ajay Bhupathi after the superhit RX100, and that in itself should have been a guarantee of entertainment. But, you can hardly take everything at face value, can you?

With Sharwanand, Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari, Anu Emmanuel, Jagapathi Babu, Rao Ramesh, and Ramachandra Raju in the lead, the film is set in Visakhapatnam with the story unfolding from 2017 to present day.

Arjun (Sharwanand) and Vijay (Siddharth) are close friends. Mahalakshmi, also known as Maha (Aditi Rao Hydari), is the love interest of Vijay. The trio may be close but their perspective towards life is very different. While Vijay wants to earn a quick buck and is not afraid of the route he takes, Arjun is the laidback one who lets life happen to him. Maha is an independent soul who is the breadwinner of her family.

An ill-fated encounter with gangster Dhanunjay (Ramachandra Raju) forces Vijay to leave the city and Maha is caught in a conundrum. Soon, thanks to the circumstances, Arjun enters the crime world and becomes a man to be feared. How these three major characters meet again forms the crux of the story.

The director gets his casting right and actors fit in the roles seamlessly. They look fantastic on screen and give effortless performances. However, the stilted characterisation and run-of-the-mill story lets them down. You can see every twist coming a mile off and there is zero novelty in the film.

The movie is supposed to revolve around Maha’s character but that thread is lost along the way, as is the movie’s pace.

But, the audience can find some relief in the performances of Guni Babji (Rao Ramesh) and Chunchu Mama (Jagapathi Babu). Although their story arcs are weak, the two characters introduce friction to the tale and are inspired by Shakuni’s character in the epic Mahabharat. Music by Chaitan Bharadwaj attempts to add some spirit to an ordinary screenplay.