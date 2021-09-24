Love Story movie review: Naga Chaitanya captivates in Sekhar Kammula’s best film yet

If director Sekhar Kammula’s Love Story was meant to revive the faith of Telugu filmmakers in theatrical releases, the film has more than done its job. An industry that was reeling under the pandemic-induced losses needed a film that reinvigorates the box office business by offering entertainment to the people. Love Story with Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi in the lead does that, and more. With its foot-tapping music, captivating dance moves and engaging script, it gives you bang for your buck and then delivers a social commentary that you take home with you.

Chaitanya and Sai dance their heart out but Love Story really catches you in its silent moments. The film has a sense of urgency and relevance as Sekhar examines the issues of caste and sexual violence in our society. Love Story is easily Sekhar’s most powerful and intense film yet.

Revanth (Naga Chaitanya) and Mouni (Sai Pallavi) hail from the same village but they are separated by their caste identities. Their ambition to escape from the shackles of society brings them to Hyderabad. While Revanth wants to make it big as a Zumba dance instructor, Mouni wants to secure a well-paying corporate job, which would allow her to get away from her abusive uncle. Revanth and Mouni, who are neighbours in Hyderabad, gradually fall in love with each other over their shared passion for dance. The all-pervasive caste distinctions, however, eventually catch up with them, shattering their dreams.

Sekhar takes a familiar premise and effectively weaves together a memorable narrative, exploring the far-reaching effects of caste discrimination, gender bias, and sexual violence. The movie also calls out the hesitancy of the public in questioning society’s regressive thinking.

Naga Chaitanya delivers his career-best performance in this film. Sai Pallavi’s performance and composer Pawan Ch’s score add value to the film.