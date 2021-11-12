Raja Vikramarka movie review: Comedy is the only saving grace

The film RX100 propelled Kartikeya Gummakonda to stardom, and he has stuck to the mould ever since. His latest outing Raja Vikramarka is no exception.

Helmed by Sri Saripalli, Raja Vikramarka sees Kartikeya in the titular role, as an NIA secret agent with a sense of humour. His boss Mahendra (Tanikella Bharani) assigns him the job of protecting police officer-turned-home minister Chakravarthy (Sai Kumar) from the gangster Guru Narayan (Pasupathy). Kanthi (Tanya Ravichandran) is the only daughter of Chakravarthy and falls in love with Vikramarka. The young officer foils Guru Narayan’s plan to harm Chakravarthy, but the gangster kidnaps Kanthi to take revenge. How the protagonist saves Kanthi from the goons forms the crux in the tale.

Although the film is an espionage drama, it is evident that the director has his focus on delivering enough laughs to keep his audience interested. The story is done to death, and offers nothing novel. It even fails to provide thrills that the audience expects from an espionage thriller. However, comedy keeps the film going, courtesy of actors Tanikella Bharani and Harsha Vardhan.

In terms of acting, Raja Vikramarka’s role is tailor-made one for Kartikeya. He aces it with his spot-on comic timing. Tanya Ravichandran’s character doesn’t give her any scope to perform. A talent like Pasupathy, who entertained all with his acting prowess in Sarpatta Parambarai, is wasted here.

Cinematography by PC Mouli deserves special mention.