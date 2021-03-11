Jathi Ratnalu movie review: Naveen Polishetty film is one of the finest comedies of the year

Jathi Ratnalu movie cast: Naveen Polishetty, Priyadarshi, Rahul Ramakrishna, Faria Abdullah, Murali Sharma

Jathi Ratnalu movie director: KV Anudeep

Jathi Ratnalu, featuring Naveen Polishetty, Priyadarshi, and Rahul Ramakrishna, has released on Maha Shivratri. If a good comedy is what the audience was looking forward to at this festival, this is just the treat.

The movie is about three buddies, Srikanth (Naveen Polishetty), Shekhar (Priyadarshi) and Ravi (Rahul Ramakrishna). The trio have quite the reputation in their town, Jogipet, given their cheeky behaviour.

The three friends head to Hyderabad to establish their careers, while ignoring the opportunities in their hometown. However, given their propensity to meddle, they end up getting embroiled in a crime there. How they deal with the precarious situation is what Jathi Ratnalu is all about.



For any film to succeed, logical storytelling is a must. However, Jathi Ratnalu is clearly an exception to the rule. It sways to its own tune, but never loses its entertainment value, all thanks to the film’s solid writing. The dialogues never deviate from their purpose, and every character is established from the word go. Practically every dialogue leads to laughs, making the film one of the finest comedies to have come out of Tollywood in a long time.



Performances-wise, the film again proves the mettle of Naveen Polishetty and his ability to draw the audience to the theatres. His comedy timings are spot-on and add a lot of value to this well-written comedy. Priyadarshi and Rahul Ramakrishna have given fine performances and the combination of this trio is highly enjoyable. They make the film a rib-tickling comedy-drama.