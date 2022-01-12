Tollywood buzz: Music composer S Thaman recovers from Covid-19, Sushanth to star in Ravanasura

A lot has been happening in the world of Telugu film industry. From composer S Thaman making a full recovery from Covid-19 to some new cast announcement for Ravi Teja’s Ravanasura, here’s what you need to know.

Thaman tests negative for coronavirus

Music composer S Thaman, who had tested positive for Covid-19 some time back, has tested negative for the virus. He took to his Twitter handle to announce the news.

“Hello all, I have tested negative for Covid-19 and recovering well. Grateful to each and everyone of you for sending your well wishes and prayers in these unprecedented times. I’m thankful to my doctors for their consistent care and monitoring. I have immense gratitude to my team who took care of me like they would do of a baby. Please continue to following the safety protocols and get vaccinated. Stay safe and mask up. Always grateful for your support and wishes,” Thaman said in his statement.

OM NAMA SHIVAYA ♥️

God bless

Every One Take Good Care ❤️‍🩹 pic.twitter.com/iZ16n15NKo — thaman S (@MusicThaman) January 11, 2022

Sushanth joins the cast of Ravi Teja’s Ravanasura

Actor Sushanth joined the cast of Ravi Teja’s Ravanasura movie. The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor announced the news on social media and shared his first look poster from the movie. He plays a major role named Ram in this Sudheer Varma directorial.

“Into the World of DEMONS! Thank you for this sizzling welcome as #RAM in #RAVANASURA. Mass Maharaja @RaviTeja_offl Sir, @sudheerkvarma @AbhishekPicture @SrikanthVissa @RTTeamWorks. Hope you guys like #RAMFirstLook!” Sushath wrote on his Twitter handle.

Bankrolled by Abhishek Nama, Ravanasura sees Ravi Teja in a lawyer avatar.

Nidhhi Agerwal on working with Pawan Kalyan

Actress Nidhhi Agerwal, who is awaiting the release of Hero, opened up about her next movie, Hari Hara Veeramallu, in her recent media interaction.

“I feel fortunate to be working with Pawan Kalyan. He is a cool person. My character in Hari Hara Veeramallu is the best one and a big one (in my career). The film is a periodic drama, and you will see me performing some action stunts in it too,” Nidhhi said.

Apart from Hari Hara Veeramallu, Nidhhi Agerwal has a Tamil film in the works as well.