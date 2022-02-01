Tollywood buzz: SSMB28 and NTR30 to go on floors soon, Salaar to release in two parts

There has been a recent slew of announcements regarding the release dates of Tollywood’s big-budget films, including Mahesh Babu’s SSMB28, and NTR30.

SSMB28 gets a launch date

The prayer and launch ceremony of Mahesh Babu’s next film will take place on February 3. Tentatively titled SSMB28, the movie marks the third collaboration of Mahesh with director Trivikram after Athadu and Khaleja. S Radhakrishna will bankroll the project under the Haarika and Hassine Creations banner while S Thaman scores music. The official announcement for the film launch is awaited.

Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, from left, Trivikram, Mahesh Babu, and S Thaman. (Photo: PR Handout) Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, from left, Trivikram, Mahesh Babu, and S Thaman. (Photo: PR Handout)

NTR30 to be launched on this date

Junior NTR‘s 30th film is set to go on the floors on February 7, with a formal puja ceremony. The project marks the second collaboration between Tarak and director Koratala Siva after the blockbuster Janatha Garage. Anirudh Ravichander will compose the music for the film. According to a source, Alia Bhatt has been roped in to play the female lead opposite NTR. However, an official announcement is yet to be made.

Salaar will be in two parts

The phenomenal box office success of Baahubali movies has encouraged the South filmmakers to make larger-than-life films, and if necessary, make them in two parts. After KGF: Chapter 1 and Pushpa: The Rise, Salaar will join the trend. According to the latest speculation, the Prabhas-starrer Salaar will release in two parts. The first part of this adrenaline-pumping action saga will release in early 2023. Directed by Prashanth Neel of KGF fame, Hombale Films is producing the movie, with Shruti Haasan as the heroine.

Vijay Deverakonda-Puri Jagannadh for a patriotic drama

While Vijay Deverakonda is wrapping up the shooting of his Hindi debut film Liger, there’s much speculation about the possible second collaboration of the actor with director Puri Jagannadh for a patriotic drama. Touted to be an ambitious project of Puri, the project is likely to have Janhvi Kapoor opposite Deverakonda.